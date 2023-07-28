Global Damper Actuators Market Outlook 2023-2027: IoT-Enabled Damper Actuators Propel Market Growth and Energy Efficiency

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Damper Actuators Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing Damper Actuators Market Expected to Surpass USD 817 Million by 2027

The global damper actuators market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 817.48 million between 2022 and 2027, at an impressive CAGR of 8.8%. This comprehensive market research report delves into the market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, providing valuable insights for buyers seeking the latest analysis of the industry. Key factors propelling market expansion include the rising demand for improved energy efficiency in HVAC systems, a surge in construction activity driven by affordable technology, and the implementation of building energy efficiency regulations.

Segmentation

By Type: Non-spring return damper actuator

Spring return damper actuator By End-user: Commercial

Residential

Industrial By Geographical Landscape: North America

Europe

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers

The market's growth is fueled by various key factors, including:

Increasing demand for enhanced energy efficiency in HVAC systems. A surge in construction activity with access to affordable technology. Implementation of building energy efficiency regulations.

Future Growth Prospects

The adoption of IoT-enabled damper actuators is anticipated to be a primary driving force for market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the integration of damper actuators with building energy management systems and the rising adoption of two-position actuators are expected to further fuel market demand.

Vendor Analysis

The report provides a robust vendor analysis, assisting clients in improving their market position. The leading damper actuator market vendors covered in the report include:

AB Regin Azbil Corp. BELIMO Holding AG Chao Feng Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd. DMI Technology Corp. Dura Control Systems Dwyer Instruments LLC Greenheck Fan Corp. Honeywell International Inc. HONUTEC BV iO HVAC Controls Johnson Controls International PLC Kinetrol Ltd. KMC Controls Inc. Matsushima Measure Tech Co. Ltd. Rotork PLC Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Sontay Ltd. Soolon Controls Beijing Co. Ltd.

The report also highlights upcoming trends and challenges that may influence market growth, empowering companies to strategize and capitalize on future opportunities.

With a combination of primary and secondary information from key industry participants, this report offers a comprehensive analysis of the damper actuators market, making it a valuable resource for businesses seeking to make informed decisions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

