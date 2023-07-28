The Global Stealth Coating Market is forecasted to grow by USD 76.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stealth Coating Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481078/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the stealth coating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for epoxy stealth coating, an increase in the adoption of military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and an increase in demand for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles.



The stealth coating market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Aerospace and defense

• Automotive

• Others



By Type

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Polyimide



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in adoption of multi-spectral camouflage as one of the prime reasons driving the stealth coating market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investments in aerospace and defense sector and rise in number of strategic collaborations and recent developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the stealth coating market covers the following areas:

• Stealth coating market sizing

• Stealth coating market forecast

• Stealth coating market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stealth coating market vendors that include 3M Co., Airbus SE, Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, CFI Custom Military Solutions, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., INTERMAT GROUP SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Veil Corp.. Also, the stealth coating market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481078/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________