Global Adipic Acid Market 2023: BASF SE, Asahi Kasei, LANXESS, and INVISTA Among Key Players Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adipic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Nylon 6, 6 Fiber, Nylon 6, 6 Resin, Polyurethane, Adipate Esters), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adipic acid market size is expected to reach USD 6,567.27 million by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth is majorly propelled by growing consumption of adipic acid in the production of nylon 6, 6 fiber, polyurethane, adipate esters, and others, which are widely used by a range of end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, electronics, constructions, and more. The expansion of the construction sector to accommodate rapidly increasing global population is expected to drive product consumption in building components such as exterior panels, insulation materials, and housing electronics.



The rising disposable income of customers, coupled with their easy access to finances in the form of loans from banks, has contributed to the growth of the global automotive industry. In addition, electric vehicles and automatic cars, which offer easy and less effort-driving experiences to customers, are also witnessing surged demand globally. Thus, the increasing demand for automobiles worldwide is anticipated to fuel the consumption of nylon 6, 6, thereby having a positive impact on the demand for adipic acid.



Adipic acid prices mainly depend on the availability of raw materials namely cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone and demand from end-use industries such as food & beverages, textile, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The prices of adipic acid witnessed an increase in 2021 and 2022 in North America and Europe due to the Eastern European geopolitical conflict resulting in the disruption of the raw material supply chain.



Major companies operating in this space are BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LANXESS, and INVISTA. Multinational corporations have established a global supply chain through third-party distributors or their in-house supply channels. The manufacturing and distribution of products on a global scale enables shorter lead times to the manufacturers operating in the market.



Adipic acid is hazardous to the environment and its release to natural water sources such as rivers and ponds leads to their contamination. Manufacturers of this acid have to ensure its minimum release to the environment. The complications associated with the usage of the product in terms of its hazardous impact on humans and the environment might influence end users of this acid to opt for alternative products such as green adipic acid. This is expected to restrain the demand for traditional adipic acid worldwide in the forecast period.



Adipic Acid Market Report Highlights

Polyurethane is the fastest growing application segment by revenue with an expected CAGR of 4.5% on the account of its growing consumption in electronics and construction industry

Nylon 6, 6 resin is the second fastest growing application segment by revenue with an expected CAGR of 3.9% due to its application in the development of various parts in automotive industry

Europe is the fastest growing region by revenue with a CAGR of 3.9% because of growing automobile production coupled with rapid increase in construction activities on the account of rising urbanization

The COVID-19 resulted in a slight decline in the growth of the market due to temporary shutdown of chemical plants caused by prolonged lockdown. International border restriction affected the supply chain for adipic acid, which further deteriorated the growth of the market

Adipic acid manufacturers are striving to elevate their production capacities in order to ensure regular supply of the product due to its growing demand from automotive industry

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4887.59 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6567.27 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Adipic Acid Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing Consumption of Nylon 6, 6 in global Automotive Industry

3.5.1.2 Flourishing global Electrical & ElectRonics Industry

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Stringent Regulations To Prevent Hazardous Effects Of Adipic Acid On Humans And Environment

3.5.3 Market Challenge Analysis

3.5.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6 Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Adipic Acid Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Adipic Acid Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Adipic Acid Market - Competitive Landscape



Chapter 7 Pipeline By Grand View Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hh7a3a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment