The Global Personal Loans Market is forecasted to grow by USD 476.25 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.79% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Loans Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481077/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the personal loans market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of advanced technologies in loan process, rising requirement of money to fund lifestyles, and increasing migration to smart urban cities.



The personal loans market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Short term loans

• Medium term loans

• Long term loans



By Type

• P2P marketplace lending

• Balance sheet lending



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of cloud-based personal loan servicing software offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the personal loans market growth during the next few years. Also, a rapid boost in consumption-led credit products and instantaneous loan and approval procedures will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the personal loans market covers the following areas:

• Personal loans market sizing

• Personal loans market forecast

• Personal loans market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal loans market vendors that include Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Canara Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Finbud Financial Services Pvt Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, ICICI Bank Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., PPF Group, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., UCO BANK, Union Bank of India, Whizdm Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and Yes Bank Ltd.. Also, the personal loans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481077/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________