Global Stuffed Animals & Plush Toys Market 2023-2030: Rising Demand for Custom-Made Plush Toys

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stuffed Animals & Plush Toys Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stuffed animals & plush toys market size was valued at $8.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $13.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The market growth is driven by a growing target population worldwide, the influence of cartoon shows and action movies, and rising demand for custom-made plush toys. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, introducing toys with advanced features like GPS trackers and sensors, which is contributing to the demand for stuffed animals and plush toys. Business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and partnerships are also positively impacting the market.

The market is segmented based on product type and distribution channel. Product types include traditional stuffed animals, cartoon toys, battery-operated toys, action figures & model play, dolls & playsets, puppets, and others. Among these, the traditional stuffed animal sub-segment is expected to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period. Traditional stuffed animals, such as teddy bears, appeal to infants and kids, providing them comfort and a sense of security.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the stuffed animals & plush toys market due to improved living standards and rising disposable income levels, especially in countries like China and India. However, North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global market, driven by the growing demand for various types of stuffed toys in countries like the US and Canada.

Key market players in the stuffed animals & plush toys industry include The LEGO Group, Mattel, Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Playmates Toys Limited, Tomy Company, Ltd, Kenner Products, and others. These companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers, partnerships, new product launches, and collaborations to stay competitive and drive market growth.

Report Scope

The report provides comprehensive market value data analysis for 2022 and forecasts for 2030, annualized market revenues for each segment, country-wise analysis of major regions, and insights into key companies operating in the market. It also covers analysis of business strategies, market-entry, and market expansion strategies, as well as competitive positioning of market players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Market Segmentation

5. Regional Analysis

6. Company Profiles

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Budsies, LLC

GIANTmicrobes

Hasbro, Inc.

Jazwares, Inc.

Kenner Products (Kenner)

Lego A/S (The Lego Group)

Mattel, Inc.

The National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA)

Playmates Toys Ltd.

The Simba Dickie Group

Spin Master

Tomy Company, Ltd.

Tru Kids, Inc.

Funko Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbg920

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.