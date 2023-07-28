The Global Oncology Drugs Market is forecasted to grow by USD 151.84 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.99% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oncology Drugs Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481076/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the oncology drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer globally, the need for cost-cutting in drug discovery and development, and rising initiatives by the government and various non-profit organizations to spread awareness regarding cancer prevention.



The oncology drugs market is segmented as below:

By Therapy

• Targeted therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Hormonal therapy

• Chemotherapy



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising adoption of immunotherapy as one of the prime reasons driving the oncology drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and rising investments and developments in the biopharmaceutical industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the oncology drugs market covers the following areas:

• Oncology drugs market sizing

• Oncology drugs market forecast

• Oncology drugs market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oncology drugs market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Apikos Pharma, Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Athenex Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kremedine Health Pvt Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Co.. Also, the oncology drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

