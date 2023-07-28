Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market 2023-2028 - GRP Bathroom Pod to Witness Rapid Growth Fueled by Quick Installation, Superior Quality, and Unmatched Durability

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global prefabricated bathroom pod market is promising, with opportunities in residential and commercial use. The market is expected to reach an estimated value of $3.4 billion by 2028, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2023 to 2028. Several factors are driving the market growth, including changing lifestyles, rapid urbanization, government investments in promoting green buildings, and increased consumer awareness towards energy-efficient construction methods.

Market Segmentation

The study covers trends and forecasts for the global prefabricated bathroom pod market based on type, application, and region.

Types: The market includes GRP Bathroom Pod, Steel Bathroom Pod, and others such as Concrete Bathroom Pod.

The market includes GRP Bathroom Pod, Steel Bathroom Pod, and others such as Concrete Bathroom Pod. Applications: The market is segmented into Residential Use, Commercial Use, and others.

The market is segmented into Residential Use, Commercial Use, and others. Regions: The analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

In the competitive market, major players focus on product quality, expand their manufacturing facilities, invest in R&D, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. Key companies profiled in the report include Altor Industries (Part Group), Walker Modular, Offsite Solutions, StercheleGroup, Interpod, Bathsystem, Taplanes, Modul Panel, and B&T Manufacturing.

Market Insights

GRP bathroom pod is expected to be the highest growing segment due to its quick and efficient installation, excellent quality, and durability.

Commercial use is expected to be the largest segment, driven by its increasing usage in hotels, resorts, and hospitals to provide high-quality and hygienic bathroom facilities while reducing construction time and cost.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region will remain the largest during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for efficient construction solutions and increasing affordable housing projects in the region.

Features of the Market Analysis

Market Size Estimates: Prefabricated bathroom pod market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Prefabricated bathroom pod market size estimation in terms of value ($B). Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2017 to 2022 and forecast from 2023 to 2028 by segments and regions.

Market trends from 2017 to 2022 and forecast from 2023 to 2028 by segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: Prefabricated bathroom pod market size by type, application, and region.

Prefabricated bathroom pod market size by type, application, and region. Regional Analysis: Breakdown of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Breakdown of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments and regions for the prefabricated bathroom pod market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments and regions for the prefabricated bathroom pod market. Strategic Analysis: Covers M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape using Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2. Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market by Type

3.3.1: GRP Bathroom Pod

3.3.2: Steel Bathroom Pod

3.3.3: Others (Concrete Bathroom Pod)

3.4: Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market by Application

3.4.1: Residential Use

3.4.2: Commercial Use

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market by Region

4.2: North American Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market

4.3: European Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market

4.4: APAC Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market

4.5: RoW Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Altor Industries (Part Group)

7.2: Walker Modular

7.3: Offsite Solutions

7.4: StercheleGroup

7.5: Interpod

7.6: Bathsystem

7.7: Taplanes

7.8: Modul Panel

7.9: B&T Manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/br71s7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.