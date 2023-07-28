Recreational Oxygen Equipment Industry 2023-2030: Focus on Expansion and Strategic Partnerships Offering Promising Opportunities

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recreational Oxygen Equipment Markets to 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recreational oxygen equipment market is projected to grow from US$ 5.14 billion in 2023, to US$ 15.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period.

Driving Market Growth through Strategic Alliances

Market growth will be primarily driven by the increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies among key players. Agreements to expand product portfolios are expected to be a major driver of market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2022, Linde, an industrial gases manufacturer, signed a long-term agreement with a major space launch company in Florida for the supply of bulk industrial gases.

Key Features of the Study

In-depth analysis of the global recreational oxygen equipment market, providing market size (US$ Billion) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), with 2022 as the base year.

Elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for the market.

Key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

Profiles of key players in the global recreational oxygen equipment market based on company highlights, product portfolios, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from the report will aid marketers and management authorities of the companies in making informed decisions regarding future product launches, type upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The report caters to various stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders will have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global recreational oxygen equipment market.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market, By Product Type: Oxygen Concentrator Oxygen Bars Others

Global Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market, By Application: Medical Athletes/Sport Others



Company Profiles

Boost Oxygen, LLC

CAIRE Inc. (AirSep)

Chart Industries

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Inogen, Inc.

Oxygen Plus, Inc.

Pure O2 Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

Oxyzens

Philips Healthcare

Zadro Health Solutions

2ND Wind Oxygen Bars

With a focus on expansion and strategic partnerships, the recreational oxygen equipment market is expected to witness significant growth, offering promising opportunities for various stakeholders in the industry.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market, by Product Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)

6. Global Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)

7. Global Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market, by Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Billion)

8. Competitive Landscape

