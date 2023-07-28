The Global Acrylic Powder Market is forecasted to grow by USD 820.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481074/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the acrylic powder market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing emphasis on aesthetic appeal, an increase in demand for acrylic powders in a protective coating of automotive body parts, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyles.



The acrylic powder market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Cosmetics

• Inks

• Automotive

• Plastics

• Others



By Application

• Fingernail

• Plastisol production

• Textile printing inks

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing e-commerce industry and global trade as one of the prime reasons driving the acrylic powder market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on use of bio-based and eco-friendly products and increasing nail salon and spa culture globally will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the acrylic powder market covers the following areas:

• Acrylic powder market sizing

• Acrylic powder market forecast

• Acrylic powder market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acrylic powder market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chemilac Paints Pvt Ltd, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Makevale Group, Jesons Industries Ltd, Jotun AS, The Karnak Corp., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin Williams Co., and PPG Industries Inc.. Also, the acrylic powder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

