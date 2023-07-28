The Global Medical Spa Market is forecasted to grow by USD 16,354.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.98% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Spa Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481072/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the medical spa market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in geriatric population, rising disposable income and changing lifestyle trends, and growth in medical tourism.



The medical spa market is segmented as below:

By Age Group

• Adults

• Adolescents

• Geriatric



By Service

• Facial treatment

• Body shaping and contouring

• Tatoo removal

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advancements in medical spa equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the medical spa market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in minimally invasive procedures and increased usage of skincare solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical spa market vendors that include Advanced Aesthetics, Albir Hills Resort S.A.U., Allure Medspa, Biovital MedSpa LLC, Chic la Vie Med Spa, Chiva-Som International Health Resorts Co. Ltd., Clinique La Prairie, Cocoona, Compagnie de Vichy, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Lilys Medi Spa, Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd, MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, Qazi Cosmetic Center, Serenity Medspa, The DRx Clinic Pte Ltd., The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort, and Willow Med Spa and Salon. Also, the medical spa market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

