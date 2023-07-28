Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Stellar”) (NYSE: STEL) today reported net income of $35.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2023 compared to net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the first quarter 2023.



“We are pleased to announce our second quarter operating results. We remain focused on capital, credit and liquidity and that focus is reflected in our results for the quarter that include our continued capital build, good credit quality and growth of loans in a measured way,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates which has put pressure on deposit rates and net interest margin across the industry and the deposit rate environment remains very competitive. However, we’ve been able to maintain our high percentage of noninterest-bearing deposits while staying competitive with our interest-bearing deposit rates. Our relationship driven model continued to provide us with a very healthy margin. We are working to remain disciplined to position Stellar for long-term success as we manage through the current economic environment, thankful to be operating in what we believe to be the best commercial banking region in the country. The long-term future for Stellar remains bright,” concluded Mr. Franklin.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Strong Profitability: Second quarter 2023 net income of $35.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.31% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 17.05%(1) .

Continued Regulatory Capital Build: Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 13.03% at June 30, 2023 from 12.39% at December 31, 2022 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.51% at June 30, 2023 from 8.55% at December 31, 2022.

Excellent Credit Performance: Net charge-offs of $428 thousand, or 0.01%, for the year-to-date 2023, while nonperforming assets remained stable.

Solid Margin: Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.49% for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 4.80% in the first quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion (“PAA”), was 3.97%(1) for the second quarter of 2023 and 4.38%(1) for the first quarter of 2023.

Advantageous Funding Profile: Noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased from the first quarter but remained a significant portion of our deposit funding base at 42.4% at the end of the second quarter 2023 compared to 44.4% at the end of the first quarter 2023.

Merger of Equals

The merger of equals (the “Merger”) between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (“Allegiance”) and CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”), which became effective on October 1, 2022, was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger were recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Company’s valuations of CBTX’s assets and liabilities are preliminary and may be refined for up to a year from the date of the Merger. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements and, as a result, financial results after the Merger are not comparable

to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the first and second quarters of 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior to October 1, 2022.

(1) Refer to page 10 of this earnings release for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



Second Quarter 2023 Results

Stellar’s net interest income in the second quarter 2023 decreased $7.5 million, or 6.5%, from $115.8 million for the first quarter 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 31 basis points to 4.49% for the second quarter 2023 from 4.80% for the first quarter 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of increased interest rates on our cost of funding only partially offset by increased income on interest earning assets. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 benefited from $12.6 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled on page 10 of this earnings release, net interest income for the second quarter 2023 would have been $95.9 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.97%.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2023 was $5.5 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 26.9%, compared to $7.5 million for the first quarter 2023. Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to Small Business Investment Company income recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2023 decreased $3.4 million, or 4.7%, to $69.2 million compared to $72.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition and merger-related expenses which totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Stellar’s efficiency ratio was 60.83% for the second quarter 2023 compared to 58.96% for the first quarter 2023. Second quarter 2023 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.31%, 9.67% and 17.05%, respectively, compared to 1.38%, 10.62% and 19.32%, respectively, for the first quarter 2023. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 10 of this earnings release.

Financial Condition

Total loans at June 30, 2023 increased $182.7 million to $8.07 billion compared to $7.89 billion at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $131.4 million.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $27.5 million to $8.77 billion compared to $8.74 billion at March 31, 2023, driven in part by increased CDs more than offsetting decreases in noninterest-bearing and money market balances. Shifts in the deposit mix were primarily driven by the current interest rate environment and an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits totaled $4.75 billion and estimated uninsured deposits net of collateralized deposits of $936 million were $3.82 billion, or 43.5%, of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $10.78 billion, an increase of $173.6 million, compared to $10.60 billion at March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $43.3 million, or 0.40% of total assets, at June 30, 2023 compared to $43.5 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% at June 30, 2023 and 1.22% at March 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter 2023 was $1.9 million compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter 2023. Second quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $236 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $192 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2023.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) 2023 2022 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 105,913 $ 99,231 $ 67,063 $ 16,449 $ 17,547 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 198,176 164,102 304,642 102,118 275,290 Total cash and cash equivalents 304,089 263,333 371,705 118,567 292,837 Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,478,222 1,519,175 1,807,586 1,618,995 1,709,321 Loans held for investment 8,068,718 7,886,044 7,754,751 4,591,912 4,348,833 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (100,195 ) (96,188 ) (93,180 ) (52,147 ) (50,242 ) Loans, net 7,968,523 7,789,856 7,661,571 4,539,765 4,298,591 Accrued interest receivable 42,051 42,405 44,743 29,697 29,882 Premises and equipment, net 119,142 124,723 126,803 57,837 58,482 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,478 19,676 15,058 16,843 4,078 Bank-owned life insurance 104,148 103,616 103,094 28,305 28,170 Goodwill 497,260 497,260 497,260 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 129,805 136,665 143,525 12,406 13,156 Other assets 110,633 108,009 129,092 84,285 73,605 Total assets $ 10,778,351 $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,713,536 $ 3,877,859 $ 4,230,169 $ 2,465,839 $ 2,394,719 Interest-bearing Demand 1,437,509 1,394,244 1,591,828 956,920 1,016,381 Money market and savings 2,174,073 2,401,840 2,575,923 1,471,690 1,510,008 Certificates and other time 1,441,251 1,064,932 869,712 766,270 959,524 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,052,833 4,861,016 5,037,463 3,194,880 3,485,913 Total deposits 8,766,369 8,738,875 9,267,632 5,660,719 5,880,632 Accrued interest payable 4,555 3,875 2,098 2,673 1,500 Borrowed funds 369,963 238,944 63,925 257,000 — Subordinated debt 109,566 109,420 109,367 109,241 109,109 Other liabilities 69,218 67,388 74,239 44,407 35,194 Total liabilities 9,319,671 9,158,502 9,517,261 6,074,040 6,026,435 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 533 533 530 281 286 Capital surplus 1,228,532 1,225,596 1,222,761 511,434 524,033 Retained earnings 361,619 333,368 303,146 307,975 296,477 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (132,004 ) (113,281 ) (143,261 ) (163,388 ) (115,467 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,458,680 1,446,216 1,383,176 656,302 705,329 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 10,778,351 $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764





Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 133,931 $ 125,729 $ 116,145 $ 58,025 $ 53,835 $ 259,660 $ 106,205 Securities: Taxable 9,726 9,653 9,834 6,655 5,571 19,379 10,639 Tax-exempt 436 1,262 3,057 2,594 2,557 1,698 5,082 Deposits in other financial institutions 2,865 3,771 2,933 608 877 6,636 1,217 Total interest income 146,958 140,415 131,969 67,882 62,840 287,373 123,143 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and savings deposits 20,708 18,037 12,406 3,527 1,859 38,745 3,206 Certificates and other time deposits 9,622 3,307 2,083 1,664 1,922 12,929 4,078 Borrowed funds 6,535 1,317 417 499 114 7,852 300 Subordinated debt 1,812 1,927 1,449 1,502 1,463 3,739 2,905 Total interest expense 38,677 24,588 16,355 7,192 5,358 63,265 10,489 NET INTEREST INCOME 108,281 115,827 115,614 60,690 57,482 224,108 112,654 Provision for credit losses 1,915 3,666 44,793 1,962 2,143 5,581 3,957 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,366 112,161 70,821 58,728 55,339 218,527 108,697 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 418 406 447 145 126 824 242 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,157 943 1,242 527 560 2,100 1,087 (Loss) gain on sale of assets (6 ) 198 4,025 42 (17 ) 192 (17 ) Bank-owned life insurance 532 522 515 135 342 1,054 475 Debit card and ATM card income 1,821 1,698 1,897 869 880 3,519 1,699 Other 1,561 3,731 2,511 1,277 813 5,292 3,236 Total noninterest income 5,483 7,498 10,637 2,995 2,704 12,981 6,722 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 37,300 39,775 40,949 22,013 21,864 77,075 44,592 Net occupancy and equipment 3,817 4,088 3,781 2,129 2,220 7,905 4,425 Depreciation 1,841 1,836 1,903 1,003 1,012 3,677 2,045 Data processing and software amortization 4,674 5,054 3,776 2,541 2,522 9,728 5,020 Professional fees 1,564 1,527 2,298 485 662 3,091 800 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 2,755 1,294 1,263 1,134 1,256 4,049 2,517 Amortization of intangibles 6,881 6,879 7,051 750 751 13,760 1,502 Communications 689 701 737 359 363 1,390 704 Advertising 907 839 1,130 385 483 1,746 945 Acquisition and merger-related expenses 2,897 6,165 11,469 10,551 1,667 9,062 2,118 Other 5,882 4,440 5,267 2,681 5,104 10,322 7,753 Total noninterest expense 69,207 72,598 79,624 44,031 37,904 141,805 72,421 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 42,642 47,061 1,834 17,692 20,139 89,703 42,998 Provision for income taxes 7,467 9,913 (218 ) 3,406 3,702 17,380 7,904 NET INCOME $ 35,175 $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 72,323 $ 35,094 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 1.36 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 1.36 $ 1.21





Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 35,175 $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 72,323 $ 35,094 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 1.36 $ 1.22 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 1.36 $ 1.21 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.20 Return on average assets(A) 1.31 % 1.38 % 0.07 % 0.84 % 0.94 % 1.35 % 0.99 % Return on average equity(A) 9.67 % 10.62 % 0.60 % 7.90 % 8.86 % 10.14 % 9.14 % Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 17.05 % 19.32 % 1.16 % 11.78 % 13.00 % 18.14 % 13.19 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.49 % 4.80 % 4.71 % 3.85 % 3.53 % 4.64 % 3.41 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C) 3.97 % 4.38 % 4.38 % 3.85 % 3.52 % 4.18 % 3.41 % Efficiency ratio(D) 60.83 % 58.96 % 65.14 % 69.18 % 62.96 % 59.86 % 60.66 % Capital Ratios Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (Consolidated) Equity to assets 13.53 % 13.64 % 12.69 % 9.75 % 10.48 % 13.53 % 10.48 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 8.19 % 8.15 % 7.24 % 6.47 % 7.21 % 8.19 % 7.21 % Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets) 13.03 % 12.72 % 12.39 % 14.66 % 15.47 % 13.03 % 15.47 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 10.67 % 10.39 % 10.04 % 11.39 % 12.06 % 10.67 % 12.06 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.78 % 10.50 % 10.15 % 11.58 % 12.26 % 10.78 % 12.26 % Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets) 9.51 % 9.01 % 8.55 % 9.00 % 8.65 % 9.51 % 8.65 % Stellar Bank Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets) 12.80 % 12.42 % 12.02 % 14.12 % 14.50 % 12.80 % 14.50 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.22 % 10.87 % 10.46 % 12.20 % 12.51 % 11.22 % 12.51 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.22 % 10.87 % 10.46 % 12.20 % 12.51 % 11.22 % 12.51 % Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets) 9.89 % 9.35 % 8.81 % 9.49 % 8.83 % 9.89 % 8.83 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 53,297 53,021 52,715 28,286 28,874 53,160 28,879 Diluted 53,375 53,138 52,973 28,529 29,120 53,261 29,108 Period end shares outstanding 53,303 53,296 52,955 28,137 28,586 53,303 28,586 Book value per share $ 27.37 $ 27.14 $ 26.12 $ 23.33 $ 24.67 $ 27.37 $ 24.67 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 15.60 $ 15.24 $ 14.02 $ 14.94 $ 16.39 $ 15.60 $ 16.39 Employees - full-time equivalents 1,004 1,055 1,025 562 578 1,004 578

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.



Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 7,980,856 $ 133,931 6.73 % $ 7,847,011 $ 125,729 6.50 % $ 4,303,714 $ 53,835 5.02 % Securities 1,502,949 10,162 2.71 % 1,604,011 10,915 2.76 % 1,778,745 8,128 1.83 % Deposits in other financial institutions 209,722 2,865 5.48 % 364,781 3,771 4.19 % 535,546 877 0.66 % Total interest-earning assets 9,693,527 $ 146,958 6.08 % 9,815,803 $ 140,415 5.80 % 6,618,005 $ 62,840 3.81 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (96,414 ) (93,331 ) (49,290 ) Noninterest-earning assets 1,143,025 1,160,061 450,584 Total assets $ 10,740,138 $ 10,882,533 $ 7,019,299 Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity

Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,387,604 $ 9,343 2.70 % $ 1,650,273 $ 8,382 2.06 % $ 1,044,493 $ 927 0.36 % Money market and savings deposits 2,220,827 11,365 2.05 % 2,490,889 9,655 1.57 % 1,566,376 932 0.24 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,225,834 9,622 3.15 % 861,595 3,307 1.56 % 1,088,664 1,922 0.71 % Borrowed funds 479,896 6,535 5.46 % 105,191 1,317 5.08 % 50,116 114 0.91 % Subordinated debt 109,499 1,812 6.64 % 109,415 1,927 7.14 % 109,045 1,463 5.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,423,660 $ 38,677 2.86 % 5,217,363 $ 24,588 1.91 % 3,858,694 $ 5,358 0.56 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,779,594 4,166,265 2,382,230 Other liabilities 78,411 80,823 34,249 Total liabilities 9,281,665 9,464,451 6,275,173 Shareholders' equity 1,458,473 1,418,082 744,126 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,740,138 $ 10,882,533 $ 7,019,299 Net interest rate spread 3.22 % 3.89 % 3.25 % Net interest income and margin $ 108,281 4.48 % $ 115,827 4.79 % $ 57,482 3.48 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 108,509 4.49 % $ 116,119 4.80 % $ 58,238 3.53 % Cost of funds 1.69 % 1.06 % 0.34 % Cost of deposits 1.41 % 0.94 % 0.25 %





Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 7,914,303 $ 259,660 6.62 % $ 4,267,810 $ 106,205 5.02 % Securities 1,553,200 21,077 2.74 % 1,807,024 15,721 1.75 % Deposits in other financial institutions 286,823 6,636 4.67 % 670,316 1,217 0.37 % Total interest-earning assets 9,754,326 $ 287,373 5.94 % 6,745,150 $ 123,143 3.68 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (94,881 ) (48,819 ) Noninterest-earning assets 1,151,497 441,390 Total assets $ 10,810,942 $ 7,137,721 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,518,213 $ 17,725 2.35 % $ 1,057,678 $ 1,476 0.28 % Money market and savings deposits 2,355,112 21,020 1.80 % 1,575,325 1,730 0.22 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,044,721 12,929 2.50 % 1,166,490 4,078 0.70 % Borrowed funds 293,578 7,852 5.39 % 69,868 300 0.87 % Subordinated debt 109,458 3,739 6.89 % 108,979 2,905 5.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,321,082 $ 63,265 2.40 % 3,978,340 10,489 0.53 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,971,862 2,347,366 Other liabilities 79,609 37,767 Total liabilities 9,372,553 6,363,473 Shareholders' equity 1,438,389 774,248 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,810,942 $ 7,137,721 Net interest rate spread 3.54 % 3.15 % Net interest income and margin $ 224,108 4.63 % $ 112,654 3.37 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 224,628 4.64 % $ 114,160 3.41 % Cost of funds 1.37 % 0.33 % Cost of deposits 1.17 % 0.24 %





Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 2023 2022 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 1,512,476 $ 1,477,340 $ 1,455,795 $ 732,636 $ 727,068 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 8,027 11,081 13,226 17,827 31,855 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 4,038,487 4,014,609 3,931,480 2,407,039 2,265,155 Commercial real estate construction and land development 1,136,124 1,034,538 1,037,678 513,248 450,694 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 1,009,439 1,008,362 1,000,956 699,636 682,066 Residential construction 311,208 292,143 268,150 183,563 155,017 Consumer and other 52,957 47,971 47,466 37,963 36,978 Total loans held for investment $ 8,068,718 $ 7,886,044 $ 7,754,751 $ 4,591,912 $ 4,348,833 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,713,536 $ 3,877,859 $ 4,230,169 $ 2,465,839 $ 2,394,719 Interest-bearing Demand 1,437,509 1,394,244 1,591,828 956,920 1,016,381 Money market and savings 2,174,073 2,401,840 2,575,923 1,471,690 1,510,008 Certificates and other time 1,441,251 1,064,932 869,712 766,270 959,524 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,052,833 4,861,016 5,037,463 3,194,880 3,485,913 Total deposits $ 8,766,369 $ 8,738,875 $ 9,267,632 $ 5,660,719 $ 5,880,632 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 43,349 $ 43,413 $ 45,048 $ 21,551 $ 28,225 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 43,349 43,413 45,048 21,551 28,225 Other repossessed assets — 124 — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 43,349 $ 43,537 $ 45,048 $ 21,551 $ 28,225 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 236 $ 192 $ 5,707 $ (245 ) $ 571 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 22,968 $ 23,329 $ 25,402 $ 6,916 $ 9,145 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 8,221 9,026 9,970 10,392 14,409 Commercial real estate construction and land development 388 27 — 241 1,511 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 10,880 10,586 9,404 3,854 3,040 Residential construction 665 195 — — — Consumer and other 227 250 272 148 120 Total nonaccrual loans $ 43,349 $ 43,413 $ 45,048 $ 21,551 $ 28,225 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.42 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.47 % 0.65 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 231.14 % 221.56 % 206.85 % 241.97 % 178.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.16 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.30 % (0.02 %) 0.05 %

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this earnings release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.





Stellar Bancorp, Inc. GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 35,175 $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 72,323 $ 35,094 Add: Provision for credit losses 1,915 3,666 44,793 1,962 2,143 5,581 3,957 Add: Provision for income taxes 7,467 9,913 (218 ) 3,406 3,702 17,380 7,904 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 44,557 $ 50,727 $ 46,627 $ 19,654 $ 22,282 $ 95,284 $ 46,955 Total average assets $ 10,740,138 $ 10,882,533 $ 10,946,009 $ 6,717,886 $ 7,019,299 $ 10,810,942 $ 7,137,721 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.66 % 1.89 % 1.69 % 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.78 % 1.33 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 44,557 $ 50,727 $ 46,627 $ 19,654 $ 22,282 $ 95,284 $ 46,955 Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 2,897 6,165 11,469 10,551 1,667 9,062 2,118 Add: Amortization of intangibles 6,881 6,879 7,051 750 751 13,760 1,502 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 12,572 10,104 8,160 40 77 22,676 170 Less: (Loss) gain on sale of assets (6 ) 198 4,025 42 (17 ) 192 (17 ) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 41,769 $ 53,469 $ 52,962 $ 30,873 $ 24,640 $ 95,238 $ 50,422 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.56 % 1.99 % 1.92 % 1.82 % 1.41 % 1.78 % 1.42 % Total noninterest expense $ 69,207 $ 72,598 $ 79,624 $ 44,031 $ 37,904 $ 141,805 $ 72,421 Less: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 2,897 6,165 11,469 10,551 1,667 9,062 2,118 Less: Amortization of intangibles 6,881 6,879 7,051 750 751 13,760 1,502 Net interest income 108,281 115,827 115,614 60,690 57,482 224,108 112,654 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 12,572 10,104 8,160 40 77 22,676 170 Total noninterest income 5,483 7,498 10,637 2,995 2,704 12,981 6,722 Less: (Loss) gain on sale of assets (6 ) 198 4,025 42 (17 ) 192 (17 ) Adjusted efficiency ratio(A) 58.73 % 52.69 % 53.57 % 51.46 % 59.02 % 55.54 % 57.71 % Total shareholders' equity $ 1,458,680 $ 1,446,216 $ 1,383,176 $ 656,302 $ 705,329 $ 1,458,680 $ 705,329 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 627,065 633,925 640,785 236,048 236,798 627,065 236,798 Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 831,615 $ 812,291 $ 742,391 $ 420,254 $ 468,531 $ 831,615 $ 468,531 Shares outstanding at end of period 53,303 53,296 52,955 28,137 28,586 53,303 28,586 Tangible book value per share $ 15.60 $ 15.24 $ 14.02 $ 14.94 $ 16.39 $ 15.60 $ 16.39 Average shareholders' equity $ 1,458,473 $ 1,418,082 $ 1,347,938 $ 717,436 $ 744,126 $ 1,438,389 $ 774,248 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 630,854 638,110 658,107 236,399 237,153 634,462 237,537 Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 827,619 $ 779,972 $ 689,831 $ 481,037 $ 506,973 $ 803,927 $ 536,711 Return on average tangible equity(B) 17.05 % 19.32 % 1.18 % 11.78 % 13.00 % 18.14 % 13.19 % Total assets $ 10,778,351 $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764 $ 10,778,351 $ 6,731,764 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 627,065 633,925 640,785 236,048 236,798 627,065 236,798 Tangible assets $ 10,151,286 $ 9,970,793 $ 10,259,652 $ 6,494,294 $ 6,494,966 $ 10,151,286 $ 6,494,966 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.19 % 8.15 % 7.24 % 6.47 % 7.21 % 8.19 % 7.21 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 108,509 $ 116,119 $ 116,574 $ 61,418 $ 58,238 $ 224,628 $ 114,160 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 12,572 10,104 8,160 40 77 22,676 170 Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 95,937 $ 106,015 $ 108,414 $ 61,378 $ 58,161 $ 201,952 $ 113,990 Average earning assets $ 9,693,527 $ 9,815,803 $ 9,815,701 $ 6,325,984 $ 6,618,005 $ 9,754,326 $ 6,745,150 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA 3.97 % 4.38 % 4.38 % 3.85 % 3.52 % 4.18 % 3.41 %

(A) Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-downs on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

(B) Interim periods annualized.