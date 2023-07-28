Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Stellar”) (NYSE: STEL) today reported net income of $35.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2023 compared to net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the first quarter 2023.

“We are pleased to announce our second quarter operating results. We remain focused on capital, credit and liquidity and that focus is reflected in our results for the quarter that include our continued capital build, good credit quality and growth of loans in a measured way,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates which has put pressure on deposit rates and net interest margin across the industry and the deposit rate environment remains very competitive. However, we’ve been able to maintain our high percentage of noninterest-bearing deposits while staying competitive with our interest-bearing deposit rates. Our relationship driven model continued to provide us with a very healthy margin. We are working to remain disciplined to position Stellar for long-term success as we manage through the current economic environment, thankful to be operating in what we believe to be the best commercial banking region in the country. The long-term future for Stellar remains bright,” concluded Mr. Franklin.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Strong Profitability: Second quarter 2023 net income of $35.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.31% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 17.05%(1).
  • Continued Regulatory Capital Build: Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 13.03% at June 30, 2023 from 12.39% at December 31, 2022 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.51% at June 30, 2023 from 8.55% at December 31, 2022.
  • Excellent Credit Performance: Net charge-offs of $428 thousand, or 0.01%, for the year-to-date 2023, while nonperforming assets remained stable.
  • Solid Margin: Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.49% for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 4.80% in the first quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion (“PAA”), was 3.97%(1) for the second quarter of 2023 and 4.38%(1) for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Advantageous Funding Profile: Noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased from the first quarter but remained a significant portion of our deposit funding base at 42.4% at the end of the second quarter 2023 compared to 44.4% at the end of the first quarter 2023.

Merger of Equals

The merger of equals (the “Merger”) between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (“Allegiance”) and CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”), which became effective on October 1, 2022, was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger were recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Company’s valuations of CBTX’s assets and liabilities are preliminary and may be refined for up to a year from the date of the Merger. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements and, as a result, financial results after the Merger are not comparable
to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the first and second quarters of 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior to October 1, 2022.
_____________________
(1) Refer to page 10 of this earnings release for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Stellar’s net interest income in the second quarter 2023 decreased $7.5 million, or 6.5%, from $115.8 million for the first quarter 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 31 basis points to 4.49% for the second quarter 2023 from 4.80% for the first quarter 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of increased interest rates on our cost of funding only partially offset by increased income on interest earning assets. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 benefited from $12.6 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled on page 10 of this earnings release, net interest income for the second quarter 2023 would have been $95.9 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.97%.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2023 was $5.5 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 26.9%, compared to $7.5 million for the first quarter 2023. Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to Small Business Investment Company income recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2023 decreased $3.4 million, or 4.7%, to $69.2 million compared to $72.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition and merger-related expenses which totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Stellar’s efficiency ratio was 60.83% for the second quarter 2023 compared to 58.96% for the first quarter 2023. Second quarter 2023 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.31%, 9.67% and 17.05%, respectively, compared to 1.38%, 10.62% and 19.32%, respectively, for the first quarter 2023. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 10 of this earnings release.

Financial Condition

Total loans at June 30, 2023 increased $182.7 million to $8.07 billion compared to $7.89 billion at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $131.4 million.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $27.5 million to $8.77 billion compared to $8.74 billion at March 31, 2023, driven in part by increased CDs more than offsetting decreases in noninterest-bearing and money market balances. Shifts in the deposit mix were primarily driven by the current interest rate environment and an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits totaled $4.75 billion and estimated uninsured deposits net of collateralized deposits of $936 million were $3.82 billion, or 43.5%, of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $10.78 billion, an increase of $173.6 million, compared to $10.60 billion at March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $43.3 million, or 0.40% of total assets, at June 30, 2023 compared to $43.5 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% at June 30, 2023 and 1.22% at March 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter 2023 was $1.9 million compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter 2023. Second quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $236 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $192 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2023.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  2023   2022 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$105,913  $99,231  $67,063  $16,449  $17,547 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 198,176   164,102   304,642   102,118   275,290 
Total cash and cash equivalents 304,089   263,333   371,705   118,567   292,837 
          
Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,478,222   1,519,175   1,807,586   1,618,995   1,709,321 
          
Loans held for investment 8,068,718   7,886,044   7,754,751   4,591,912   4,348,833 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (100,195)  (96,188)  (93,180)  (52,147)  (50,242)
Loans, net 7,968,523   7,789,856   7,661,571   4,539,765   4,298,591 
          
Accrued interest receivable 42,051   42,405   44,743   29,697   29,882 
Premises and equipment, net 119,142   124,723   126,803   57,837   58,482 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,478   19,676   15,058   16,843   4,078 
Bank-owned life insurance 104,148   103,616   103,094   28,305   28,170 
Goodwill 497,260   497,260   497,260   223,642   223,642 
Core deposit intangibles, net 129,805   136,665   143,525   12,406   13,156 
Other assets 110,633   108,009   129,092   84,285   73,605 
Total assets$10,778,351  $10,604,718  $10,900,437  $6,730,342  $6,731,764 
          
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
          
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$3,713,536  $3,877,859  $4,230,169  $2,465,839  $2,394,719 
Interest-bearing         
Demand 1,437,509   1,394,244   1,591,828   956,920   1,016,381 
Money market and savings 2,174,073   2,401,840   2,575,923   1,471,690   1,510,008 
Certificates and other time 1,441,251   1,064,932   869,712   766,270   959,524 
   Total interest-bearing deposits 5,052,833   4,861,016   5,037,463   3,194,880   3,485,913 
      Total deposits 8,766,369   8,738,875   9,267,632   5,660,719   5,880,632 
          
Accrued interest payable 4,555   3,875   2,098   2,673   1,500 
Borrowed funds 369,963   238,944   63,925   257,000    
Subordinated debt 109,566   109,420   109,367   109,241   109,109 
Other liabilities 69,218   67,388   74,239   44,407   35,194 
Total liabilities 9,319,671   9,158,502   9,517,261   6,074,040   6,026,435 
          
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:         
Common stock 533   533   530   281   286 
Capital surplus 1,228,532   1,225,596   1,222,761   511,434   524,033 
Retained earnings 361,619   333,368   303,146   307,975    296,477 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (132,004)  (113,281)  (143,261)  (163,388)  (115,467)
Total shareholders’ equity 1,458,680   1,446,216   1,383,176   656,302   705,329 
          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$10,778,351  $10,604,718  $10,900,437  $6,730,342  $6,731,764 


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:             
Loans, including fees$133,931  $125,729 $116,145  $58,025 $53,835  $259,660 $106,205 
Securities:             
Taxable 9,726   9,653  9,834   6,655  5,571   19,379  10,639 
Tax-exempt 436   1,262  3,057   2,594  2,557   1,698  5,082 
Deposits in other financial institutions 2,865   3,771  2,933   608  877   6,636  1,217 
Total interest income 146,958   140,415  131,969   67,882  62,840   287,373  123,143 
              
INTEREST EXPENSE:             
Demand, money market and savings deposits 20,708   18,037  12,406   3,527  1,859   38,745  3,206 
Certificates and other time deposits 9,622   3,307  2,083   1,664  1,922   12,929  4,078 
Borrowed funds 6,535   1,317  417   499  114   7,852  300 
Subordinated debt 1,812   1,927  1,449   1,502  1,463   3,739  2,905 
Total interest expense 38,677   24,588  16,355   7,192  5,358   63,265  10,489 
NET INTEREST INCOME 108,281   115,827  115,614   60,690  57,482   224,108  112,654 
Provision for credit losses 1,915   3,666  44,793   1,962  2,143   5,581  3,957 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,366   112,161  70,821   58,728  55,339   218,527  108,697 
              
NONINTEREST INCOME:             
Nonsufficient funds fees 418   406  447   145  126   824  242 
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,157   943  1,242   527  560   2,100  1,087 
(Loss) gain on sale of assets (6)  198  4,025   42  (17)  192  (17)
Bank-owned life insurance 532   522  515   135  342   1,054  475 
Debit card and ATM card income 1,821   1,698  1,897   869  880   3,519  1,699 
Other 1,561   3,731  2,511   1,277  813   5,292  3,236 
Total noninterest income 5,483   7,498  10,637   2,995  2,704   12,981  6,722 
              
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:             
Salaries and employee benefits 37,300   39,775  40,949   22,013  21,864   77,075  44,592 
Net occupancy and equipment 3,817   4,088  3,781   2,129  2,220   7,905  4,425 
Depreciation 1,841   1,836  1,903   1,003  1,012   3,677  2,045 
Data processing and software amortization 4,674   5,054  3,776   2,541  2,522   9,728  5,020 
Professional fees 1,564   1,527  2,298   485  662   3,091  800 
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 2,755   1,294  1,263   1,134  1,256   4,049  2,517 
Amortization of intangibles 6,881   6,879  7,051   750  751   13,760  1,502 
Communications 689   701  737   359  363   1,390  704 
Advertising 907   839  1,130   385  483   1,746  945 
Acquisition and merger-related expenses 2,897   6,165  11,469   10,551  1,667   9,062  2,118 
Other 5,882   4,440  5,267   2,681  5,104   10,322  7,753 
Total noninterest expense 69,207   72,598  79,624   44,031  37,904   141,805  72,421 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 42,642   47,061  1,834   17,692  20,139   89,703  42,998 
Provision for income taxes 7,467   9,913  (218)  3,406  3,702   17,380  7,904 
NET INCOME$35,175  $37,148 $2,052  $14,286 $16,437  $72,323 $35,094 
              
EARNINGS PER SHARE             
Basic$0.66  $0.70 $0.04  $0.51 $0.57  $1.36 $1.22 
Diluted$0.66  $0.70 $0.04  $0.50 $0.56  $1.36 $1.21 


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30
 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
              
Net income$35,175  $37,148  $2,052  $14,286  $16,437  $72,323  $35,094 
              
Earnings per share, basic$0.66  $0.70  $0.04  $0.51  $0.57  $1.36  $1.22 
Earnings per share, diluted$0.66  $0.70  $0.04  $0.50  $0.56  $1.36  $1.21 
Dividends per share$0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.10  $0.10  $0.26  $0.20 
              
Return on average assets(A) 1.31%  1.38%  0.07%  0.84%  0.94%  1.35%  0.99%
Return on average equity(A) 9.67%  10.62%  0.60%  7.90%  8.86%  10.14%  9.14%
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 17.05%  19.32%  1.16%  11.78%  13.00%  18.14%  13.19%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.49%  4.80%  4.71%  3.85%  3.53%  4.64%  3.41%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C) 3.97%  4.38%  4.38%  3.85%  3.52%  4.18%  3.41%
Efficiency ratio(D) 60.83%  58.96%  65.14%  69.18%  62.96%  59.86%  60.66%
              
Capital Ratios             
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (Consolidated)             
Equity to assets 13.53%  13.64%  12.69%  9.75%  10.48%  13.53%  10.48%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 8.19%  8.15%  7.24%  6.47%  7.21%  8.19%  7.21%
Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets) 13.03%  12.72%  12.39%  14.66%  15.47%  13.03%  15.47%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 10.67%  10.39%  10.04%  11.39%  12.06%  10.67%  12.06%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.78%  10.50%  10.15%  11.58%  12.26%  10.78%  12.26%
Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets) 9.51%  9.01%  8.55%  9.00%  8.65%  9.51%  8.65%
              
Stellar Bank             
Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets) 12.80%  12.42%  12.02%  14.12%  14.50%  12.80%  14.50%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.22%  10.87%  10.46%  12.20%  12.51%  11.22%  12.51%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.22%  10.87%  10.46%  12.20%  12.51%  11.22%  12.51%
Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets) 9.89%  9.35%  8.81%  9.49%  8.83%  9.89%  8.83%
              
Other Data             
Weighted average shares:             
Basic 53,297   53,021   52,715   28,286   28,874   53,160   28,879 
Diluted 53,375   53,138   52,973   28,529   29,120   53,261   29,108 
Period end shares outstanding 53,303   53,296   52,955   28,137   28,586   53,303   28,586 
Book value per share$27.37  $27.14  $26.12  $23.33  $24.67  $27.37  $24.67 
Tangible book value per share(B)$15.60  $15.24  $14.02  $14.94  $16.39  $15.60  $16.39 
Employees - full-time equivalents 1,004   1,055   1,025   562   578   1,004   578 

(A)     Interim periods annualized.
(B)     Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release.
(C)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D)     Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022
 Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                 
Interest-Earning Assets:                 
Loans$7,980,856  $133,931 6.73% $7,847,011  $125,729 6.50% $4,303,714  $53,835 5.02%
Securities 1,502,949   10,162 2.71%  1,604,011   10,915 2.76%  1,778,745   8,128 1.83%
Deposits in other financial institutions 209,722   2,865 5.48%  364,781   3,771 4.19%  535,546   877 0.66%
Total interest-earning assets 9,693,527  $146,958 6.08%  9,815,803  $140,415 5.80%  6,618,005  $62,840 3.81%
Allowance for credit losses on loans (96,414)      (93,331)      (49,290)    
Noninterest-earning assets 1,143,025       1,160,061       450,584     
Total assets$10,740,138      $10,882,533      $7,019,299     
                  
Liabilities and 
   Shareholders' Equity
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,387,604  $9,343 2.70% $1,650,273  $8,382 2.06% $1,044,493  $927 0.36%
Money market and savings deposits 2,220,827   11,365 2.05%  2,490,889   9,655 1.57%  1,566,376   932 0.24%
Certificates and other time deposits 1,225,834   9,622 3.15%  861,595   3,307 1.56%  1,088,664   1,922 0.71%
Borrowed funds 479,896   6,535 5.46%  105,191   1,317 5.08%  50,116   114 0.91%
Subordinated debt 109,499   1,812 6.64%  109,415   1,927 7.14%  109,045   1,463 5.38%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,423,660  $38,677 2.86%  5,217,363  $24,588 1.91%  3,858,694  $5,358 0.56%
                  
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,779,594       4,166,265       2,382,230     
Other liabilities 78,411       80,823       34,249     
Total liabilities 9,281,665       9,464,451       6,275,173     
Shareholders' equity 1,458,473       1,418,082       744,126     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$10,740,138      $10,882,533      $7,019,299     
                  
Net interest rate spread    3.22%     3.89%     3.25%
                  
Net interest income and margin  $108,281 4.48%   $115,827 4.79%   $57,482 3.48%
                  
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)  $108,509 4.49%   $116,119 4.80%   $58,238 3.53%
                  
Cost of funds    1.69%     1.06%     0.34%
Cost of deposits    1.41%     0.94%     0.25%


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022 
 Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield/Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets           
Interest-Earning Assets:           
Loans$7,914,303  $259,660 6.62% $4,267,810  $106,205 5.02%
Securities 1,553,200   21,077 2.74%  1,807,024   15,721 1.75%
Deposits in other financial institutions 286,823   6,636 4.67%  670,316   1,217 0.37%
Total interest-earning assets 9,754,326  $287,373 5.94%  6,745,150  $123,143 3.68%
Allowance for credit losses on loans (94,881)      (48,819)    
Noninterest-earning assets 1,151,497       441,390     
Total assets$10,810,942      $7,137,721     
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,518,213  $17,725 2.35% $1,057,678  $1,476 0.28%
Money market and savings deposits 2,355,112   21,020 1.80%  1,575,325   1,730 0.22%
Certificates and other time deposits 1,044,721   12,929 2.50%  1,166,490   4,078 0.70%
Borrowed funds 293,578   7,852 5.39%  69,868   300 0.87%
Subordinated debt 109,458   3,739 6.89%  108,979   2,905 5.38%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,321,082  $63,265 2.40%  3,978,340   10,489 0.53%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,971,862       2,347,366     
Other liabilities 79,609       37,767     
Total liabilities 9,372,553       6,363,473     
Shareholders' equity 1,438,389       774,248     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$10,810,942      $7,137,721     
            
Net interest rate spread    3.54%     3.15%
            
Net interest income and margin  $224,108 4.63%   $112,654 3.37%
            
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)  $224,628 4.64%   $114,160 3.41%
            
Cost of funds    1.37%     0.33%
Cost of deposits    1.17%     0.24%


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
  2023   2022 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
 (Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:         
Commercial and industrial$1,512,476  $1,477,340  $1,455,795  $732,636  $727,068 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 8,027   11,081   13,226   17,827   31,855 
Real estate:         
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 4,038,487   4,014,609   3,931,480   2,407,039   2,265,155 
Commercial real estate construction and land development 1,136,124   1,034,538   1,037,678   513,248   450,694 
1-4 family residential (including home equity) 1,009,439   1,008,362   1,000,956   699,636   682,066 
Residential construction 311,208   292,143   268,150   183,563   155,017 
Consumer and other 52,957   47,971   47,466   37,963   36,978 
Total loans held for investment$8,068,718  $7,886,044  $7,754,751  $4,591,912  $4,348,833 
          
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$3,713,536  $3,877,859  $4,230,169  $2,465,839  $2,394,719 
Interest-bearing         
Demand 1,437,509   1,394,244   1,591,828   956,920   1,016,381 
Money market and savings 2,174,073   2,401,840   2,575,923   1,471,690   1,510,008 
Certificates and other time 1,441,251   1,064,932   869,712   766,270   959,524 
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,052,833   4,861,016   5,037,463   3,194,880   3,485,913 
Total deposits$8,766,369  $8,738,875  $9,267,632  $5,660,719  $5,880,632 
          
Asset Quality:         
Nonaccrual loans$43,349  $43,413  $45,048  $21,551  $28,225 
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due              
Total nonperforming loans 43,349   43,413   45,048   21,551   28,225 
Other repossessed assets    124          
Total nonperforming assets$43,349  $43,537  $45,048  $21,551  $28,225 
          
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$236  $192  $5,707  $(245) $571 
          
Nonaccrual loans:         
Commercial and industrial$22,968  $23,329  $25,402  $6,916  $9,145 
Real estate:         
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 8,221   9,026   9,970   10,392   14,409 
Commercial real estate construction and land development 388   27      241   1,511 
1-4 family residential (including home equity) 10,880   10,586   9,404   3,854   3,040 
Residential construction 665   195          
Consumer and other 227   250   272   148   120 
Total nonaccrual loans$43,349  $43,413  $45,048  $21,551  $28,225 
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.40%  0.41%  0.41%  0.32%  0.42%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.54%  0.55%  0.58%  0.47%  0.65%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 231.14%  221.56%  206.85%  241.97%  178.01%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.24%  1.22%  1.20%  1.14%  1.16%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01%  0.01%  0.30%  (0.02%)  0.05%
                    

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this earnings release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30
 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income$35,175  $37,148  $2,052  $14,286  $16,437  $72,323  $35,094 
Add: Provision for credit losses 1,915   3,666   44,793   1,962   2,143   5,581   3,957 
Add: Provision for income taxes 7,467   9,913   (218)  3,406   3,702   17,380   7,904 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$44,557  $50,727  $46,627  $19,654  $22,282  $95,284  $46,955 
              
Total average assets$10,740,138  $10,882,533  $10,946,009  $6,717,886  $7,019,299  $10,810,942  $7,137,721 
              
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.66%  1.89%  1.69%  1.16%  1.27%  1.78%  1.33%
              
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$44,557  $50,727  $46,627  $19,654  $22,282  $95,284  $46,955 
Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 2,897   6,165   11,469   10,551   1,667   9,062   2,118 
Add: Amortization of intangibles 6,881   6,879   7,051   750   751   13,760   1,502 
Less: Purchase accounting accretion 12,572   10,104   8,160   40   77   22,676   170 
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of assets (6)  198   4,025   42   (17)  192   (17)
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income$41,769  $53,469  $52,962  $30,873  $24,640  $95,238  $50,422 
              
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.56%  1.99%  1.92%  1.82%  1.41%  1.78%  1.42%
              
Total noninterest expense$69,207  $72,598  $79,624  $44,031  $37,904  $141,805  $72,421 
Less: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 2,897   6,165   11,469   10,551   1,667   9,062   2,118 
Less: Amortization of intangibles 6,881   6,879   7,051   750   751   13,760   1,502 
Net interest income 108,281   115,827   115,614   60,690   57,482   224,108   112,654 
Less: Purchase accounting accretion 12,572   10,104   8,160   40   77   22,676   170 
Total noninterest income 5,483   7,498   10,637   2,995   2,704   12,981   6,722 
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of assets (6)  198   4,025   42   (17)  192   (17)
Adjusted efficiency ratio(A) 58.73%  52.69%  53.57%  51.46%  59.02%  55.54%  57.71%
              
Total shareholders' equity$1,458,680  $1,446,216  $1,383,176  $656,302  $705,329  $1,458,680  $705,329 
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 627,065   633,925   640,785   236,048   236,798   627,065   236,798 
Tangible shareholders’ equity$831,615  $812,291  $742,391  $420,254  $468,531  $831,615  $468,531 
              
Shares outstanding at end of period 53,303   53,296   52,955   28,137   28,586   53,303   28,586 
              
Tangible book value per share$15.60  $15.24  $14.02  $14.94  $16.39  $15.60  $16.39 
              
Average shareholders' equity$1,458,473  $1,418,082  $1,347,938  $717,436  $744,126  $1,438,389  $774,248 
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 630,854   638,110   658,107   236,399   237,153   634,462   237,537 
Average tangible shareholders’ equity$827,619  $779,972  $689,831  $481,037  $506,973  $803,927  $536,711 
              
Return on average tangible equity(B) 17.05%  19.32%  1.18%  11.78%  13.00%  18.14%  13.19%
              
Total assets$10,778,351  $10,604,718  $10,900,437  $6,730,342  $6,731,764  $10,778,351  $6,731,764 
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 627,065   633,925   640,785   236,048   236,798   627,065   236,798 
Tangible assets$10,151,286  $9,970,793  $10,259,652  $6,494,294  $6,494,966  $10,151,286  $6,494,966 
              
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.19%  8.15%  7.24%  6.47%  7.21%  8.19%  7.21%
              
Net interest income (tax equivalent)$108,509  $116,119  $116,574  $61,418  $58,238  $224,628  $114,160 
Less: Purchase accounting accretion 12,572   10,104   8,160   40   77   22,676   170 
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent)$95,937  $106,015  $108,414  $61,378  $58,161  $201,952  $113,990 
              
Average earning assets$9,693,527  $9,815,803  $9,815,701  $6,325,984  $6,618,005  $9,754,326  $6,745,150 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA 3.97%  4.38%  4.38%  3.85%  3.52%  4.18%  3.41%

(A)     Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-downs on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
(B)     Interim periods annualized.