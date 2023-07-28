The Global Spectrometry Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7,199.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spectrometry Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481071/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the spectrometry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing geriatric population globally, rising demand from emerging markets, and growing research and development activities.



The spectrometry market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Molecular spectrometry

• Mass spectrometry

• Atomic spectrometry



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

• Chemical and petrochemical industries

• Academic institutions and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing demand for portable spectrometers as one of the prime reasons driving the spectrometry market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of spectrometry product launches and increasing demand for spectrometers in personalized medicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the spectrometry market covers the following areas:

• Spectrometry market sizing

• Spectrometry market forecast

• Spectrometry market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spectrometry market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Hiden Analytical, JEOL Ltd., Kore Technology Ltd., LECO Corp., Linseis Messgerate GmbH, Microsaic Systems plc, MKS Instruments Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Process Insights Inc., Rigaku Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.. Also, the spectrometry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

