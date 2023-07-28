The Global Foundry Coke Market is forecasted to grow by USD 533.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foundry Coke Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481070/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing steel industry, growing urbanization and infrastructure development, and increasing demand for foundry coke in emerging markets.



The foundry coke market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Pig iron

• Copper

• Zinc

• Others



By Application

• Automotive parts casting

• Machinery casting

• Material treatment



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for foundry coke from emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the foundry coke market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on sustainability and growing technological advancements in coke production will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the foundry coke market covers the following areas:

• Foundry coke market sizing

• Foundry coke market forecast

• Foundry coke market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foundry coke market vendors that include ArcelorMittal SA, China Coke Group Holding Co. Ltd., Drummond Co. Inc., GR RESOURCE LTD., HEBEI YUNAI NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Hickman Williams and Co., Italiana Coke Srl, Jiangsu surung High carbon Co. Ltd., Majufa Traders and Exporters, Nippon Coke and Engineering Co. Ltd., OKK Koksovny a.s., Quimica del Nalon SA, Richa Refractories, RIZHAO HENGQIAO CARBON CO. LTD., Rizhao Yeneng New Energy Technology Co. Ltd, Sesa Goa Iron Ore, Shree Arihant Trade Links India Pvt Ltd., Siddhi Vinayak Impex, Walbrzyskie Zaklady Koksownicze Victoria SA, and Zhongrong Xinda Group Co. Ltd.. Also, the foundry coke market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

