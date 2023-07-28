The Global Subscription E-commerce Platform Market is forecasted to grow by USD 407.31 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 68.44% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Subscription E-commerce Platform Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481067/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the subscription e-commerce platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by convenience and personalization provided by subscription services, access to exclusive products offered by subscription platforms, and a predictable revenue model of subscription models.



The subscription e-commerce platform market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Beauty and personal care

• Food and beverages

• Clothing and fashion

• Entertainment

• Health and fitness



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the expansion of subscription models into new industries as one of the prime reasons driving the subscription e-commerce platform market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of niche and vertical platforms and sustainability and ethical consumption will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the subscription e-commerce platform market covers the following areas:

• Subscription e-commerce platform market sizing

• Subscription e-commerce platform market forecast

• Subscription e-commerce platform market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading subscription e-commerce platform market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Automattic Inc., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., Chargebee Inc., Cratejoy Inc., Crystallize AS, Digiwagon Technologies, FastSpring, Paddle, Podia Labs Inc., Recurly Inc., Sellfy UAB, Shift4, Shopify Inc., sticky.io, Stripe Inc., Swell Commerce Corp., ThriveCart, and Wix.com Inc.. Also, the subscription e-commerce platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481067/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________