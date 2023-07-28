Airport Baggage Handling Software Market to Worth USD 2.75 Billion by 2030 | With 9.63% CAGR

Pune, India, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airport baggage handling software market size was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.57 billion in 2023 to USD 2.75 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period.

Airport baggage handling software is crucial for the successful management of baggage handling systems. This integrated software combines some cutting-edge high-level control systems and introduces convenience during the baggage handling process within the airport industry. Due to the availability of advanced baggage tracking technology and other operational services provided by several service providers, the global market is expected to grow. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled “Airport Baggage Handling Software Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Report:

BEUMER Group (India)

Amadeus IT Group (Spain)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SITA (Switzerland)

Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands)

Leonardo SPA (Italy)

Daifuku Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

Alstef Group (France)

A-ICE (Rome)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 9.63% 2030 Value Projection USD 2.75 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.57 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Function

By Solution

By Airport Type

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Growth Drivers Increased Passenger Air Traffic to Drive the Market Growth Increase in Airport IT Spending and Growing Adoption of IT Tools to Boost Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Increased Travel Restrictions Slowed Down Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic crashed the airline industry, with passenger numbers dropping and pressure to redesign operations to meet new laws in travel regulations. The impact of baggage handling was observed, along with airports maintaining a focus on hassle-free processing of passengers' needs to meet new health requirements. 79% of airports and 74% of airline operators have given importance to contactless baggage tagging options that rely on kiosks and passenger mobile devices in the post-pandemic year of 2021. A higher satisfaction rate is reported by travelers who have embraced the transition to a contactless journey using mobile technology.

Segments:



Baggage Tracking Segment to Dominate the Market Owing to Adoption of Advanced Technology

Based on function, the market is segmented into baggage control, baggage tracking, baggage sortation, and baggage screening.

The baggage tracking segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Growing adoption of improved technology, particularly RFID, has contributed to the segment’s growth. RFID technology is expected to reduce baggage mishandling by 25%, which will result in huge savings for airline operators and better passenger experience. These factors are expected to increase market share.

Growing Demand for Fully Automated Baggage Handling Systems to Foster Software Segment Growth

Based on solution, the market for airport baggage handling software is bifurcated into software and solutions.

Owing to the growing demand for digitized and fully automated baggage handling systems, the software segment is expected to hold the highest market share. Major players in the market are introducing new software solutions that can function in high-performance airports. Additionally, moving from traditional methods to software technology can save up to 70% of energy usage. These factors are attributed to market growth.

Increased International Travelers to Boost International Airport Segment

Based on airport type, the market is bifurcated into domestic airport and international airport.

The international airport segment is expected to witness high growth numbers due to rising concern over growing number of baggage mishandling for international travelers. The global baggage mishandling rate on international routes is 8.7%. This has led to larger investments in baggage handling technology in international airports. Adopting IoT by airports and airlines has made it easier to track baggage from any part of the world.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Passenger Air Traffic to Push Market Forward

Post-pandemic in 2022, passenger air traffic recovered by 83%. High passenger traffic is recorded every year as air travel is considered safe and fast mode of transport. The number of increased passengers is due to removal of lockdown restrictions. The increasing number of passengers has created a requirement for smart baggage handling systems. Major players in the market witnessed significant demand for airport baggage handling software and services as they are equipped with AI to assist passengers with hassle-free baggage check-in and handling experiences.

On the contrary, the high cost of initial setup, terms, and maintenance is a major threat to the airport baggage handling software market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Experience Substantial Growth Due to Growing Airline Industry

Europe leads the airport baggage handling software market share with a market value of USD 0.47 billion in 2022. The factors contributing to the region’s growth are presence of major companies and adoption of contactless baggage handling services. For instance, Lufthansa introduced contactless solution for passengers for reporting delayed baggage in 2021.

North America is anticipated to experience steady growth rate during the projected period owing to its slow implementation of automated baggage solution.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis COVID-Impact 19 Impact on Global Airport Baggage Handling Software Market

Global Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Function Baggage control Baggage tracking Baggage sortation Baggage Screening Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution Software Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Airport Type Domestic Airport International Airport Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Function Baggage control Baggage tracking Baggage sortation Baggage Screening Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution Software Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Airport Type Domestic Airport International Airport Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Airport Type Domestic Airport International Airport Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Airport Type Domestic Airport International Airport



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape



Businesses Focus on Growing their Services and Product Portfolio

Several international and regional players are constantly working toward increasing their market share and growing business. Significant players in the airport baggage handling software market, including SITA, Siemens AG, and BEUMER Group have an extensive range of product portfolios. Airports and airlines use these software and services around the world. Siemens Logistics announced in November 2022 that it was selected to deliver the Baggage Handling System (BHS) for the new Noida International Airport (NIA).

Key Industry Development:

September 2022 – Alstef Group announced that it was awarded a contract to upgrade the BHS facility of Malé International Airport. The upgrade will implement its high-level sortation control software and integrate a new BRS to reduce security risks and lost bags.

