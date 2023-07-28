Disposable Cup Market Size & Growth Drivers Outlook by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable cup market size is set to gain impetus from the rising trend of quick-serve, an increasing number of outdoor parties, and surging water shortage worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Disposable Cup Market, 2023-2030.” The report further mentions that as per Sustainability Victoria, approximately 2.7 million single-use disposable coffee cups are used regularly by Australians.

Key Manufacturers of the Disposable Cup Market worldwide are:

Dart Container

Benders Paper Cups

Greiner Packaging GmBh

Frugal Pac Limited

James Cropper Plc

Cosmoplast Industries Company

Solo Cup Company

Other renowned companies

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Number of Weddings & Celebratory Events to Boost Growth

The ongoing expansion of the fast-food industry globally would act as one of the major factors driving the disposable cup market growth in the near future. This is likely to occur as majority of fast-food outlets serve food items in disposable items. Besides, disposable cups are extensively utilized in wedding parties and similar celebrations for serving beverages. Coupled with this, the rising number of family gatherings and vacations would propel growth.

According to a survey conducted by the Safety and Health Magazine, worldwide, around 36.6% of adults are projected to consume fast-food daily. Apart from that, the increasing usage of online food delivery services would contribute to this growth. However, disposable cups are often made of plastic and hence, may prove harmful for the environment. This factor would hinder growth.

Disposable Cup Market: Segmentation

By Product

Plastic

Paper

Foam

By End-User

Corporation & Residential

Restaurant & Food Outlets

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

Regional Analysis-

North America to Lead Fueled by Presence of Reputed Food & Beverage Companies

North America is anticipated to lead throughout the forthcoming years by holding the largest disposable cup market share. This growth is attributable to the presence of a large number of food and beverage brands, such as Taco Bell, Starbucks, McDonald's, and Subway in this region. Also, this region houses many people who have monotonous lives. They usually rely on readymade food and beverages. The region is considered to be one of the largest consumers of coffee and it is served in disposable cups.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to showcase a considerable growth in the coming years because of the rising population of youngsters, rapid urbanization, increasing awareness regarding the product, bolstering working-class population, and high disposable incomes of people. The UN World Organization Prospect 2018 suggested that in India, around 34% people live in urban areas. In addition to this, the increasing number of events and festivals in this region would augment growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Revolutionary Products to Surge Sales

The market consists of numerous companies that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge by introducing new disposable cups. Their main aim is to generate more sales by developing environmentally-friendly products.

Below are two latest industry developments:

January 2020: Lavazza Professional unveiled Kix Eco Cup, its latest eco-friendly disposable cup that can be recycled and biodegraded.

