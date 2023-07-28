The Concierge Medicine Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2310.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Concierge Medicine Market in US 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481065/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the concierge medicine market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing geriatric population, a shortage of primary care physicians, and rising awareness about the advantages of concierge medicine.



The concierge medicine market in US is segmented as below:

By Application

• Primary care

• Pediatrics

• Cardiology

• Internal medicine

• Other



By Ownership

• Group

• Standalone



This study identifies the increasing demand for personalized medicine as one of the prime reasons driving the concierge medicine market in US growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of virtual platforms and the entry of specialist physicians in concierge medicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concierge medicine market in US vendors that include Cambell Family Medicine, Concierge Consultants and Cardiology, Crossover Health, Destination Health, MDVIP, PartnerMD, Peninsula Doctor, Priority Physicians Inc., Signature MD, and Specialdocs Consultants LLC. Also, the concierge medicine market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

