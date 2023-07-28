Non-Destructive Testing Market to Worth USD 16.16 Billion by 2029 | At a Striking CAGR of 13.66%

Pune, India, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market was valued at USD 6.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness significant growth, reaching USD 16.66 billion by 2029, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.66% during the forecast period. However, the market faced considerable challenges during the global COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing a decline of 14.96% in 2020 compared to the previous year due to lower demand for NDT equipment across all regions. Despite the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, the NDT market is anticipated to recover and achieve substantial growth in the coming years.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022-2029
|Forecast CAGR
|13.66%
|2029 Value Projection
|USD 16.16 Billion
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 6.80 Billion
|Historical Data
|2019-2021
|No. of Pages
|200
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
|Segments Covered
|
|Regions Covered
|
|Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Growth Drivers
|Increasing Adoption of NDT in Aerospace Industry Will Boost the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Growth
|High Demand for NDT Methodology in Oil & Gas and Power Industries to Boost Market Growth
Segmentation:
By Technology:
- Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
- Radiography Testing (RT)
- Magnetic Particle Testing (MT)
- Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT)
- Eddy Current Testing (ECT)
- Visual Testing (VT)
- Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)
- Others (Thermography, Leak Testing, etc.)
By Method:
- Surface Testing
- Volumetric Testing
- Others (Condition Monitoring, Integrity Testing, etc.)
By End-User Industry:
- Oil & Gas
- Aerospace & Defense
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Power Generation
- Infrastructure
- Healthcare
- Others (Marine, Electronics, etc.)
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Drivers & Restraints:
The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) industry is propelled by several factors, including the increasing emphasis on safety and quality standards in various industries, such as aerospace, oil & gas, and manufacturing. NDT methods enable the detection of defects and flaws in materials without causing damage, ensuring the integrity and reliability of critical components. Advancements in NDT technologies, such as digital radiography and phased array ultrasonics, have further improved inspection efficiency and accuracy, attracting industries to adopt NDT solutions to enhance their inspection capabilities. Government regulations mandating stringent safety standards and the cost-effectiveness and time efficiency of NDT methods also contribute to the market's growth, particularly with the rise in infrastructure and construction projects globally.
Despite its growth potential, the NDT market faces challenges such as the high initial investment required for installing and implementing advanced NDT equipment, which may deter some smaller enterprises from adopting these technologies. Moreover, a shortage of skilled workforce poses a limitation as performing NDT necessitates trained personnel capable of accurately interpreting test results. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a temporary decline in demand for NDT services, though the market is expected to recover. Additionally, certain limitations in detection capabilities, where certain defects may be difficult to identify through NDT methods, and the presence of alternative inspection techniques can hinder the widespread adoption of NDT in specific instances.
Report Coverage:
• Key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges
• Comprehensive regional insights on the market.
• List of major industry players in the market.
• Key strategies adopted by the players in the market.
• Latest industry developments like product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
Industry Developments:
June 2019: Testia announced the launch of the latest version of its ultrasonic testing device named as a smart UE1 device. This wireless device is said to offer several types of indications such as delaminations, fatigue cracks, lack of cladding, and coating measurements.
