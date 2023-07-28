Non-Destructive Testing Market to Worth USD 16.16 Billion by 2029 | At a Striking CAGR of 13.66%

Pune, India, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market was valued at USD 6.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness significant growth, reaching USD 16.66 billion by 2029, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.66% during the forecast period. However, the market faced considerable challenges during the global COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing a decline of 14.96% in 2020 compared to the previous year due to lower demand for NDT equipment across all regions. Despite the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, the NDT market is anticipated to recover and achieve substantial growth in the coming years.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market-103596

List of Companies profiled in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market report:

Acuren Inspection Inc.( The U.S.)

Ashtead Technology (The U.K.)

Bosello High Technology Srl (Italy)

Cygnus Instruments Ltd (The U.K.)

Eddyfi (Canada)

Fischer Technology Inc. (The U.S.)

Fprimec Solutions Inc. (Canada)

General Electric (The U.S.)

Ipromar Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Labquip NDT Limited (The U.K.)

LynX Inspection (Canada)

Magnaflux Corporation (The U.S.)

Mistras Group (The U.S.)

NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg (The U.S.)

Nikon Metrology (Japan)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Sonatest Ltd. (The U.K.)

TD Williamson, Inc. (The U.S.)

YXLON International GmbH (Denmark)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 13.66% 2029 Value Projection USD 16.16 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.80 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Technique

By Method

By Service

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of NDT in Aerospace Industry Will Boost the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Growth High Demand for NDT Methodology in Oil & Gas and Power Industries to Boost Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market-103596

Segmentation:

By Technology:

Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

Radiography Testing (RT)

Magnetic Particle Testing (MT)

Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT)

Eddy Current Testing (ECT)

Visual Testing (VT)

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)

Others (Thermography, Leak Testing, etc.)

By Method:

Surface Testing

Volumetric Testing

Others (Condition Monitoring, Integrity Testing, etc.)

By End-User Industry:

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Automotive

Power Generation

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Others (Marine, Electronics, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market-103596

Drivers & Restraints:

The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) industry is propelled by several factors, including the increasing emphasis on safety and quality standards in various industries, such as aerospace, oil & gas, and manufacturing. NDT methods enable the detection of defects and flaws in materials without causing damage, ensuring the integrity and reliability of critical components. Advancements in NDT technologies, such as digital radiography and phased array ultrasonics, have further improved inspection efficiency and accuracy, attracting industries to adopt NDT solutions to enhance their inspection capabilities. Government regulations mandating stringent safety standards and the cost-effectiveness and time efficiency of NDT methods also contribute to the market's growth, particularly with the rise in infrastructure and construction projects globally.

Despite its growth potential, the NDT market faces challenges such as the high initial investment required for installing and implementing advanced NDT equipment, which may deter some smaller enterprises from adopting these technologies. Moreover, a shortage of skilled workforce poses a limitation as performing NDT necessitates trained personnel capable of accurately interpreting test results. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a temporary decline in demand for NDT services, though the market is expected to recover. Additionally, certain limitations in detection capabilities, where certain defects may be difficult to identify through NDT methods, and the presence of alternative inspection techniques can hinder the widespread adoption of NDT in specific instances.

Report Coverage:

• Key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

• Comprehensive regional insights on the market.

• List of major industry players in the market.

• Key strategies adopted by the players in the market.

• Latest industry developments like product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market-103596

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Segmental Definitions / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Technique Ultrasonic Testing Visual Inspection Testing Magnetic Particle Testing Liquid Penetrant Testing Eddy-Current Testing Radiographic Testing Acoustic Emission Testing Market Size Estimates and Forecast – By Method Visual Inspection Surface Inspection Volumetric Inspection Others Market Size Estimates and Forecast – By Service Ultrasonic Inspection Equipment Rental Services Calibration Services Training Service Market Size Estimates and Forecast – By Vertical Manufacturing Oil & Gas Aerospace Public Infrastructure Automotive Power Generation Others Market Size Estimates and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued...!

Industry Developments:

June 2019: Testia announced the launch of the latest version of its ultrasonic testing device named as a smart UE1 device. This wireless device is said to offer several types of indications such as delaminations, fatigue cracks, lack of cladding, and coating measurements.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market-103596

Read Related Insights:

With 7.97% CAGR, Ground Support Equipment Market to Worth USD 7.82 Billion by 2030

Aviation MRO Software Market to Worth USD 9.76 Billion by 2029 | With a 4.93% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245