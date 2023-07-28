The North America-GIS Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4999.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.22% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America-GIS Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481063/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management, integration of BIM and GIS, and increasing adoption of GIS solutions in healthcare, insurance, and other sectors.



The GIS market in North America is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Data

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



This study identifies the rising demand for miniaturization of technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market growth in North America during the next few years. Also, increasing the use of GIS solutions for soil and water management and the development of indigenous mapping systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the GIS market covers in North America the following areas:

• GIS market sizing in North America

• GIS market forecast in North America

• GIS market industry analysis in North America



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GIS market vendors in North America that include Autodesk Inc., AXIS GeoSpatial LLC, Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Cadcorp Ltd., Caliper Corp., Ecopia Tech Corp., Esri Global Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., Intellias Global Ltd., Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Orbital Insight Inc., Polosoft Technologies, Precisely, TomTom NV, and Trimble Inc.. Also, the GIS market analysis report in North America includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

