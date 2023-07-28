Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 08/02/202308/02/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 0500
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 0.000/0.00082.582/6.090
Total Number of Bids Received 1210
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,5801,960
Total Number of Successful Bids 01
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 01
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 0.000/0.00082.582/6.090
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 0.000/0.00082.582/6.090
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 0.000/0.00082.582/6.090
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 0.000/0.00082.582/6.090
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.296/7.72082.582/6.090
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.160/7.77081.510/6.200
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 97.210/7.75082.028/6.150
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 0.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 0.003.92