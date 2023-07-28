|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|08/02/2023
|08/02/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|0
|500
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|82.582
|/
|6.090
|Total Number of Bids Received
|12
|10
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|1,580
|1,960
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|0
|1
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|0
|1
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|82.582
|/
|6.090
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|82.582
|/
|6.090
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|82.582
|/
|6.090
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|82.582
|/
|6.090
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.296
|/
|7.720
|82.582
|/
|6.090
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.160
|/
|7.770
|81.510
|/
|6.200
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|97.210
|/
|7.750
|82.028
|/
|6.150
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|0.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|0.00
|3.92
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND