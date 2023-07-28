The Folding Carton Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,157.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Folding Carton Market in North America" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481035/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the folding carton market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging, the emergence of specialized folding cartons, and growth in retail and e-commerce businesses.



The folding carton market in North America is segmented as below:

By Material

• Paper

• Plastic



By End-user

• Food and beverage products

• Homecare and personal products

• Healthcare products

• Tobacco products

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the rise in m and as in folding carton market as one of the prime reasons driving the folding carton market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, use of anti-counterfeiting technology in folding cartons in pharmaceutical industry and use of barrier coatings in folding cartons will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the folding carton market covers in North America the following areas:

• Folding carton market sizing in North America

• Folding carton market forecast in North America

• Folding carton market industry analysis in North America



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading folding carton market in North America vendors that include Amcor Plc, Arkay, Astro Box Corp., BC Box Manufacturing Ltd., Bell Packaging Ltd., Cross Country Box Co. Inc., Diamond Packaging, Edelmann Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Great Little Box Co. Ltd., Imperial Printing and Paper Box Mfg. Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, International Paper Co., Laural Packaging Group South Inc., Oliver Inc., Rinaldi Printing Co., Service Die Cutting and Packaging Corp., WestRock Co., Koch Industries Inc., and Smurfit Kappa Group. Also, the folding carton market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

