The Global Probiotics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 28572.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of probiotics, product innovations, and increasing investments in R and D.



The probiotics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Human probiotics

• Animal probiotics



By Product

• Probiotic functional food and beverage

• Dietary supplements

• Animal feed



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the probiotics market growth during the next few years. Also, aging population and increasing application of probiotics in other sectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the probiotics market covers the following areas:

• Probiotics market sizing

• Probiotics market forecast

• Probiotics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading probiotics market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farmhouse Culture Inc., General Mills Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Microbiome Labs UK Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Probulin Probiotics LLC, SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD., Symrise AG, Thats it Nutrition LLC, The Bountiful Co., Uncle Matts Organic, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.. Also, the probiotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

