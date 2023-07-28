Growing Awareness of Autogenous Vaccines Market Drives to USD 231 million by 2033: Persistence Market Research

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global revenue from the autogenous vaccines market stands at US$ 129.6 Million in 2022 The global autogenous vaccines market is expected to reach USD 231 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2023-2031.



The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for customized vaccines to address specific disease challenges in livestock, poultry, and aquaculture. The rising prevalence of contagious diseases across the globe is also generating demand for autogenous vaccines.

Market Overview

Autogenous vaccines are customized vaccines that are developed to target specific pathogens present in a particular herd or flock. These vaccines are typically developed using the pathogens isolated from the affected animals and are designed to stimulate the animal's immune system to produce a specific immune response against those pathogens.

Autogenous vaccines offer several advantages over commercial vaccines. First, they are tailored to the specific needs of the herd or flock, which can improve their efficacy. Second, they can be developed quickly and easily, which can be helpful in situations where there is an outbreak of a disease. Third, they are relatively inexpensive to produce, which makes them more affordable for livestock producers.

Key Points from Autogenous Vaccines Market:

The global autogenous vaccines market is segmented by product type, application, animal type, and region.

The market is dominated by the poultry segment, followed by livestock and aquaculture.

North America is the largest market for autogenous vaccines, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Latin America is the smallest market for autogenous vaccines.

The market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small and medium-sized players.

The leading players in the market are focusing on innovation and product development to stay ahead of the competition. They are also expanding their geographic reach to tap into new markets.

The global autogenous vaccines market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. Factors such as the increasing demand for personalized vaccines, advancements in vaccine development technologies, and expanding applications in companion animals are likely to fuel market expansion. The growing adoption of autogenous vaccines in emerging markets and the focus on regional disease control initiatives will present new opportunities for market players.

Competitive Landscape

The global autogenous vaccines market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small and medium-sized players. The leading players in the market include:

Newport Laboratories, Inc. (Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH), Elanco Animal Health, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Ceva Santé Animale, ACE Laboratory Services (Apiam Animal Health), Huvepharma, Inc., AniCon Labor GmbH, Cambridge Technologies, Dyntec s. r. o, Hygieia Biological Laboratories, HIPRA, Vaxxinova, sanphar (ipeve), Addison Biological Laboratory,Zoetis (PHARMAQ AS),Barramundi Asia Pte Ltd.(UVAXX Asia),Kennebec River Biosciences and more

Recent Developments

here are some recent developments of companies in the autogenous vaccines market:

Boehringer Ingelheim announced in January 2023 that it had launched a new autogenous vaccine for poultry. The vaccine is designed to protect chickens from Newcastle disease, a highly contagious virus that can cause severe respiratory illness and death.

that it had launched a new autogenous vaccine for poultry. The vaccine is designed to protect chickens from Newcastle disease, a highly contagious virus that can cause severe respiratory illness and death. Zoetis launched a new autogenous vaccine for cattle in March 2023 . The vaccine is designed to protect cattle from bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV), a common respiratory virus that can cause pneumonia and other respiratory problems in cattle.

. The vaccine is designed to protect cattle from bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV), a common respiratory virus that can cause pneumonia and other respiratory problems in cattle. Ceva Biovac announced in April 2023 that it had signed a partnership agreement with a leading poultry producer in the Asia Pacific region. The partnership will see Ceva Biovac provide the poultry producer with its autogenous vaccine portfolio to help protect its flocks from a range of diseases.

that it had signed a partnership agreement with a leading poultry producer in the Asia Pacific region. The partnership will see Ceva Biovac provide the poultry producer with its autogenous vaccine portfolio to help protect its flocks from a range of diseases. Phibro Animal Health announced in May 2023 that it had received regulatory approval for a new autogenous vaccine for swine. The vaccine is designed to protect pigs from porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2), a virus that can cause severe respiratory and reproductive problems in pigs.

Market Segmentation

The global autogenous vaccines market is segmented by product type, application, animal type, and region.

By product type: The market is segmented into live vaccines, killed vaccines, and subunit vaccines. Live vaccines are the most common type of autogenous vaccine, as they are more effective than killed vaccines. Killed vaccines are less expensive to produce than live vaccines, but they are also less effective. Subunit vaccines are a newer type of autogenous vaccine that are made from purified antigens. Subunit vaccines are more expensive to produce than live or killed vaccines, but they are also more effective.

The market is segmented into live vaccines, killed vaccines, and subunit vaccines. Live vaccines are the most common type of autogenous vaccine, as they are more effective than killed vaccines. Killed vaccines are less expensive to produce than live vaccines, but they are also less effective. Subunit vaccines are a newer type of autogenous vaccine that are made from purified antigens. Subunit vaccines are more expensive to produce than live or killed vaccines, but they are also more effective. By application: The market is segmented into poultry, livestock, and aquaculture. Poultry is the largest segment of the market, as poultry are more susceptible to contagious diseases than other livestock. Livestock is the second largest segment of the market, followed by aquaculture.

The market is segmented into poultry, livestock, and aquaculture. Poultry is the largest segment of the market, as poultry are more susceptible to contagious diseases than other livestock. Livestock is the second largest segment of the market, followed by aquaculture. By animal type: The market is segmented into cattle, swine, poultry, and aquaculture. Cattle is the largest segment of the market, as cattle are more susceptible to contagious diseases than other animals. Swine is the second largest segment of the market, followed by poultry and aquaculture.

The market is segmented into cattle, swine, poultry, and aquaculture. Cattle is the largest segment of the market, as cattle are more susceptible to contagious diseases than other animals. Swine is the second largest segment of the market, followed by poultry and aquaculture. By region: The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America is the largest market for autogenous vaccines, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Latin America is the smallest market for autogenous vaccines.

More Trending Research Reports-

