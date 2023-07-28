The Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 44.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952970/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the surgical smoke evacuation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness of health hazards associated with surgical smoke, technological advancements in surgical smoke evacuation systems, and increasing focus on patient safety.



The surgical smoke evacuation systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Smoke evacuation pencils

• Smoke evacuation filters

• Smoke evacuation tubing

• Smoke evacuation accessories



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgery centers

• Cosmetic surgery centers

• Dental clinics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing demand for interconnected medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical smoke evacuation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use in non-hospital settings and enforcement of laws, and focus on awareness programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the surgical smoke evacuation systems market covers the following areas:

• Surgical smoke evacuation systems market sizing

• Surgical smoke evacuation systems market forecast

• Surgical smoke evacuation systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical smoke evacuation systems market vendors that include Acuderm Inc., Aspen Surgical Products Inc., Conmed Corp., Danaher Corp., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, I.C. Medical Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., STERIS Corp., Stryker Corp., Surgiform Technologies Ltd., Surgimedics Inc., Tekno Medical Optik Chirurgie GmbH, The Cooper Companies Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. Also, the surgical smoke evacuation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952970/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________