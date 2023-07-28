The Global Shipping Container Liners Market is forecasted to grow by USD 236.54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shipping Container Liners Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878575/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the shipping container liners market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing seaborne trade, an increasing need for container liners, and an increase in iron ore and coal transportation.



The shipping container liners market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food

• Chemicals

• Minerals

• Others



By Type

• Woven polypropylene

• Woven polyethylene

• PE/PET film

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in demand for cold chain logistics from pharmaceutical sector as one of the prime reasons driving the shipping container liners market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in global demand for refrigerated transportation and advanced recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the shipping container liners market covers the following areas:

• Shipping container liners market sizing

• Shipping container liners market forecast

• Shipping container liners market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shipping container liners market vendors that include Amcor Plc, AP Moller Maersk AS, Berry Global Inc., Bulk Flow, Bulk Handling Australia Group Pty Ltd., CDF Corp., Eceplast Srl, Emmbi Industries Ltd., Greif Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LC Packaging International BV, Ozerden Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Palmetto Industries International Inc., Praxas B.V., Protek Cargo, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Thermal Packaging Solutions Ltd., THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A., United Bags Inc., and Ven Pack. Also, the shipping container liners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

