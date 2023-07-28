Vanguard Canada to Change Risk Rating of Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio

TORONTO, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced a change to the risk rating of the Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (the “Vanguard ETF”) from “Low” to “Low to Medium”. This change was as a result of ongoing review and was not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, investment strategies or management of the Vanguard ETF.



