Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Berlin, New Hampshire, UNITED STATES

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $1.7 million, or $0.63 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $3.1 million, or $1.13 per basic common share.

The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 14, 2023, to common stockholders of record on August 7, 2023.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “Our reported earnings of $3.1 million for the first six months of 2023 is a marked improvement from a year ago. We made some changes to our balance sheet to reduce our exposure to the volatile U.S. equity markets. We experienced a decrease in our core deposits, as some of our customers had to access their savings to deal with the rise in the cost of living. In spite of the economy, we experienced an increase in our loan volume, which we have funded through wholesale markets. We have a solid customer base, experienced employees, and are confident in our efforts to drive value to our communities and our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.4 billion. Net loans were $950 million, and total deposits were $1.1 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Total loan portfolio increased $96 million or 11% compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Residential mortgage loan balances increased $59 million, or 20%, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Commercial real estate loans increased $30 million, or 8%, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • As a safeguard against liquidity concerns gripping the industry, the Bank increased its Cash balances by $48 million.
  • Total deposits increased $26 million compared to June 30, 2022; however, deposits sourced through wholesale channels increased $95 million.
  • Total borrowings increased $134 million when compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Year-to-Date Net Income was $3.1 million or $4.3 million higher than June 30, 2022, which reflects a $3.7 million change in market value of the Bank’s Marketable Equity Securities Portfolio.
  • As of June 30, 2023, the balance of the Marketable Equity Securities portfolio was $6 million or $17 million lower than June 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.25% compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2022.
  • The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2023 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of July 27, 2023, was $18.50.
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022
        
Interest and Dividend Income$12,940 $9,325  $24,888  $18,036 
Interest Expense 4,545  601   7,430   1,055 
Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,395  8,724   17,458   16,981 
Provision for Loan Losses -  300   -   300 
All Other Noninterest Income 1,253  631   2,499   1,430 
Noninterest Expense 7,836  8,025   16,310   16,226 
Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 1,812  1,030   3,647   1,885 
Gain (Loss) on Securities Available-for-Sale, net -  -   -   - 
Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities 140  (2,656)  (110)  (3,840)
Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,952  (1,626)  3,537   (1,955)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 229  (526)  439   (724)
Net Income (Loss)$1,723 $(1,100) $3,098  $(1,231)
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders$1,723 $(1,100) $3,098  $(1,231)
Earnings per Common Share, Basic$0.63 $(0.40) $1.13  $(0.45)

 

 

       
  6/30/2023 12/31/2022 6/30/2022
       
Balance Sheet      
Total Assets $1,369,352 $1,302,602 $1,244,107
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits  74,260  26,520  26,316
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value  281,187  288,576  290,634
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value  5,606  10,586  23,152
Loans Held-for-Sale  469  208  -
Loans, Net  949,547  918,170  853,974
Total Liabilities  1,301,879  1,238,166  1,171,102
Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits  760,416  817,305  827,737
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits  149,713  125,257  132,359
Certificates of Deposit  151,182  119,079  72,778
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase  63,878  78,793  98,584
Short-Term Borrowings  9,500  55,000  -
Long-Term Borrowings  125,000  -  -
Junior Subordinated Debentures  20,620  20,620  20,620
Stockholders' Equity  67,473  64,436  73,005
Profitability and Efficiency      
Net Interest Margin  2.70% 2.90% 2.89
Yield on Earning Assets  3.82  3.24  3.06
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities  1.45  0.46  0.24
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $24.52 $23.42 $26.53
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 20.74  19.63  22.72
Common Shares Outstanding  2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic  2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650
Capital Ratios for the Bank      
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets  8.16% 8.15% 8.72
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital  13.59  13.47  13.32
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital  13.59  13.47  13.32
Total Risk-Based Capital  14.84  14.72  14.55
          

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

 

        











    

        

        
