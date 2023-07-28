Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ZEELAND, Mich., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.



2nd Quarter 2023 Summary

Net sales of $583.5 million, a quarterly sales record, and a 26% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022

Unit shipments of 12.9 million, a quarterly record, and a 21% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022

Gross profit margin of 33.1%, an increase of 140 basis points from the first quarter of 2023

Income from operations of $127.3 million, a 48% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022

Net income of $109.2 million, an increase of 51% compared to the second quarter of 2022

Earnings per diluted share of $0.47 for the quarter, an increase of 52% compared to the second quarter of 2022

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported net sales of $583.5 million, compared to net sales of $463.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 26% quarter over quarter increase and a new quarterly sales record for the Company. For the second quarter of 2023, global light vehicle production in North America, Europe, Japan/Korea, and China increased approximately 18%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022. “So far, 2023 has proven to be the opposite of the last few years with year-to-date sales levels coming in higher than our beginning of the year forecast. As a result of the improvement in light-vehicle production, fewer supply chain challenges, and the continued strong demand for our products, this quarter resulted in an outperformance of 9% compared to our primary markets which include North America, Europe, Japan and Korea. The Company’s growth is being driven by penetration rates of our core electrochromic technology, continued growth in our Full Display Mirror product line, and adoption of other value-add features in the market,” said President and CEO, Steve Downing.

For the second quarter of 2023, the gross margin was 33.1%, compared to a gross margin of 32.0% for the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2023 gross margin increased on a quarter over quarter basis as a result of the significantly higher sales levels, manufacturing improvements, cost recoveries from OEM’s, and improvements in freight related costs and product mix. Some of these improvements were partially offset by increased raw material and labor costs, as compared to the second quarter of 2022, but still resulted in a 110 basis point increase in gross margin on a year over year basis. When compared to the first quarter of 2023, the gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 increased from 31.7% to 33.1%, as a result of better overhead leverage from the higher sales levels, customer cost recoveries realized in the second quarter of 2023, and improvements in overtime costs, which helped offset certain incremental raw material cost increases that took effect in the first half of 2023. “Late last year we formulated our plan for margin recovery that we estimated would take until the end of 2024 to complete. So far, I am very pleased with our progress and believe we are well on our way to accomplishing the goal of achieving a gross margin of 35-36% by the end of next year,” commented Downing.



Operating expenses during the second quarter of 2023 increased by 5% to $65.8 million, compared to operating expenses of $62.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Operating expenses increased quarter over quarter primarily due to staffing and engineering related professional fees, which were partially offset by lower outbound freight expenses. “Our operating expenses started to ramp as expected during the second quarter and will continue to build throughout the rest of the calendar year as we add resources focused on new product research and development, new business awards, and VA/VE initiatives for cost optimization of our bill of materials,” said Downing.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $127.3 million, a 48% increase when compared to income from operations of $85.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company had an effective tax rate of 15.1%, which was primarily driven by the benefit of the foreign derived intangible income deduction.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $109.2 million, compared to net income of $72.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, which represents a 51% increase. The increase in net income was primarily the result of the quarter over quarter increases in net sales and operating profits.

Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023 were $0.47, a 52% increase when compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.31 for the second quarter of 2022.

Automotive net sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $574.1 million, a 27% increase when compared with $452.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Auto-dimming mirror unit shipments increased 21% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Other net sales in the second quarter of 2023, which includes dimmable aircraft windows and fire protection products, were $9.4 million, compared to other net sales of $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Fire protection sales decreased by $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Dimmable aircraft window sales increased by $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 0.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $27.28 per share. As of June 30, 2023, the Company has approximately 18.8 million shares remaining available for repurchase pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase plan. The Company intends to continue to repurchase additional shares of its common stock in the future in support of the previously disclosed capital allocation strategy, but share repurchases will vary from time to time and will take into account macroeconomic issues, market trends, and other factors that the Company deems appropriate.

Future Estimates

The Company’s current forecasts for light vehicle production for the third quarter of 2023, and full years 2023 and 2024, are based on the mid-July 2023 S&P Global Mobility forecast for light vehicle production in North America, Europe, Japan/Korea, and China. Light vehicle production in these markets is expected to decrease 3% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to light vehicle production for the third quarter of 2022. For calendar year 2023, light vehicle production in these markets is forecasted to increase 6%, when compared to calendar year 2022. Third quarter 2023 and calendar years 2023 and 2024 forecasted vehicle production volumes from S&P Global Mobility are shown below:

Light Vehicle Production (per S&P Global Mobility mid-July light vehicle production forecast) (in Millions) Region Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change Calendar

Year 2024 Calendar

Year 2023 Calendar

Year 2022 2024 vs 2023

% Change 2023 vs 2022

% Change North America 3.92 3.65 7 % 15.84 15.47 14.30 2 % 8 % Europe 3.84 3.63 6 % 17.27 17.44 15.83 (1 )% 10 % Japan and Korea 2.99 2.82 6 % 11.60 12.37 11.14 (6 )% 11 % China 6.27 7.39 (15 )% 28.09 26.55 26.40 6 % 1 % Total Light Vehicle Production 17.02 17.49 (3 )% 72.80 71.83 67.67 1 % 6 %

Based on this light vehicle production forecast, the Company is updating certain previously provided guidance estimates for calendar year 2023 as shown in the table below.

2023 Guidance Item Original Guidance Updated Guidance 7/28//23 Revenue Approximately $2.2 billion $2.2 - 2.3 billion Gross Margin 32% - 33% 32.5% - 33% Operating Expenses $260 - $270 million No change Tax Rate 15% - 17% 15% - 16% Capital Expenditures $200 - $225 million No change Depreciation & Amortization $100 - $110 million No change

Additionally, based on the Company’s current forecasts for light vehicle production for calendar year 2024, which is currently estimated to increase by 1% as compared to 2023, the Company at this time expects calendar year 2024 revenue of approximately $2.45 - $2.55 billion.

“The second quarter of 2023 produced revenue levels that were both record setting and better than our initial expectations. Additionally, the Company continued to make progress on our path toward improved profitability and we are now executing our next wave of cost improvement initiatives that are necessary for us to accomplish our goal of reaching the 35-36% gross margin range by the end of 2024. While the remainder of 2023 and 2024 have the potential to be impacted by industry challenges and macro-economic issues, we remain optimistic about our product portfolio, our growth estimates, and our ability to control costs. These factors should come together over the next 18 months to produce record revenue and profitability for the Company,” concluded Downing.

GENTEX CORPORATION AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR SHIPMENTS (Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change North American Interior Mirrors 2,399 2,127 13 % 4,825 4,288 13 % North American Exterior Mirrors 1,800 1,468 23 % 3,419 2,929 17 % Total North American Mirror Units 4,199 3,595 17 % 8,244 7,217 14 % International Interior Mirrors 5,620 4,909 14 % 11,391 9,996 14 % International Exterior Mirrors 3,102 2,188 42 % 6,003 4,482 34 % Total International Mirror Units 8,722 7,097 23 % 17,394 14,477 20 % Total Interior Mirrors 8,019 7,036 14 % 16,216 14,284 14 % Total Exterior Mirrors 4,902 3,656 34 % 9,422 7,411 27 % Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units 12,921 10,692 21 % 25,638 21,695 18 % Note: Percent change and amounts may not total due to rounding.





GENTEX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 583,472,846 $ 463,423,002 $ 1,134,234,157 $ 931,673,777 Cost of Goods Sold 390,389,807 315,055,988 766,413,887 622,894,804 Gross Profit 193,083,039 148,367,014 367,820,270 308,778,973 Engineering, Research & Development 37,973,790 32,857,419 72,627,537 64,832,406 Selling, General & Administrative 27,819,861 29,718,626 54,652,698 54,849,694 Operating Expenses 65,793,651 62,576,045 127,280,235 119,682,100 Income from Operations 127,289,388 85,790,969 240,540,035 189,096,873 Other Income 1,314,396 (982,985 ) 4,058,851 (993,479 ) Income before Income Taxes 128,603,784 84,807,984 244,598,886 188,103,394 Provision for Income Taxes 19,448,381 12,403,581 37,865,222 28,170,366 Net Income $ 109,155,403 $ 72,404,403 $ 206,733,664 $ 159,933,028 Earnings Per Share(1) Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.31 $ 0.88 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.31 $ 0.88 $ 0.68 Cash Dividends Declared per Share $ 0.120 $ 0.120 $ 0.240 $ 0.240 (1) Earnings Per Share has been adjusted to exclude the portion of net income allocated to participating securities as a result of share-based payment awards.



