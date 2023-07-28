INNOVATE Corp. Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”), today announced a change to its second quarter 2023 earnings results and conference call date. The Company will now report its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results, its operations and strategy on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Updated Conference Call Details
Live Call
Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-886-7786
Toll/International: 1-416-764-8658
Conference Number: 85848080
Conference Replay*
Domestic Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Conference Number: 85848080
*Available approximately three hours after the end of the conference call through August 23, 2023.
About INNOVATE
INNOVATE Corp. is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs approximately 3,800 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit: www.INNOVATECorp.com.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Reevemark
Paul Caminiti/Pam Greene/Luc Herbowy
INNOVATE.Team@reevemark.com
(212) 433-4600
Investor Contact:
Solebury Strategic Communications
Anthony Rozmus
ir@innovatecorp.com
(212) 235-2691