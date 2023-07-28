INNOVATE Corp. Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”), today announced a change to its second quarter 2023 earnings results and conference call date. The Company will now report its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results, its operations and strategy on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Updated Conference Call Details

Live Call

Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-886-7786

Toll/International: 1-416-764-8658

Conference Number: 85848080

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference Number: 85848080

*Available approximately three hours after the end of the conference call through August 23, 2023.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp. is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs approximately 3,800 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit: www.INNOVATECorp.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Reevemark

Paul Caminiti/Pam Greene/Luc Herbowy

INNOVATE.Team@reevemark.com

(212) 433-4600