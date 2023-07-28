The Global Waste to Energy Market is forecasted to grow by USD 23138.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waste to Energy Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849724/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the waste-to-energy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness about climate change, increase in urbanization, and advancement of technology in conversion of waste to energy.



The waste-to-energy market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Thermal

• Biological



By Application

• Electricity

• Heat



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased waste generation for waste-to-energy as one of the prime reasons driving the waste-to-energy market growth during the next few years. Also, rising popularity of integrated waste management systems and decline in coal-based power generation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the waste-to-energy market covers the following areas:

• Waste-to-energy market sizing

• Waste-to-energy market forecast

• Waste-to-energy market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading waste-to-energy market vendors that include A2A Spa, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BlueFire Renewables Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., China Jinjiang Environment Holding Co. Ltd, CNIM SA, Covanta Holding Corp., Ener Core Inc., Future Biogas Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., John Wood Group PLC, Keppel Corp. Ltd., MARTIN GmbH, Meridiam SAS, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MVV Energie AG, Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management Inc., and Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc.. Also, the waste-to-energy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

