The Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 604.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.06% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741927/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the telerehabilitation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of chronic diseases, imbalance between high patient influx and understaffing at health centers, and improved internet connectivity.



The telerehabilitation systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware

• Software



By Type

• Physical therapy

• Occupational therapy

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the telerehabilitation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances by vendors and increasing adoption of data-based decision-making will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the telerehabilitation systems market covers the following areas:

• Telerehabilitation systems market sizing

• Telerehabilitation systems market forecast

• Telerehabilitation systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telerehabilitation systems market vendors that include BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, Kineto Tech Rehab SRL, Koninklijke Philips NV, LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Rehametrics, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., KineQuantum SAS, and Tyromotion GmbH. Also, the telerehabilitation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741927/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________