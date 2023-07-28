Global Glass Ceramics Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 2410 Million by 2030 With a CAGR of 6.51%

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Glass Ceramics Market - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global glass ceramics market was valued at approximately USD 1460 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.51% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2410 million by 2030.”

Glass Ceramics Market Overview:

Glass ceramics are polycrystalline substances that were initially developed at the Corning Glass Works, which is owned by Corning Incorporated and specializes in ceramics, glass, and other related substances. Glass ceramics exhibit polycrystalline properties in addition to those of the primary glass material. The primary distinction between ordinary glasses and glass ceramics is that the latter are typically 95-98 percent crystalline by volume. In a minor percentage, they are vitreous. Crystals in glass ceramics typically have a size uniformity of less than 1m.

In addition, because the granules in glass ceramics are crystalline, they are not transparent, which is the characteristic most commonly associated with glass. Glass ceramics are distinguished by their high impact resistance and strength, diverse optical properties, excellent thermal shock resistance, and low thermal expansion coefficient. Similar to the manufacturing of glass components, glass ceramics require devitrification or heat treatment to transform them into crystalline glass ceramic material.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the glass ceramics market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.51% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Glass Ceramics market size was worth around USD 1460 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 2410 million by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The glass ceramics market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing application in home development projects

Based on composition segmentation, lithium-aluminum-silicon oxides was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on application segmentation, building & construction was the leading application in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global glass ceramics market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global glass ceramics market include;

Ceradyne Inc. (3M Company)

Schott AG

CoorsTek Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Ferro Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Johnson Matthey

AGC Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Hoya Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ohara Corporation

Rauschert GmbH

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

NEG Glass Corporation

TAM Ceramics

Cilas

Iwatani Corporation

Glass Ceramics Market: Growth Drivers & Restraints

Growing applications in residential construction projects will drive market growth

The global glass ceramics market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing application and use of glass ceramics in residential construction projects. These polycrystalline materials are utilized in the manufacture of various cooktops as well as bakeware and cookware. With rising disposable income and increasing migration to urban cities or adoption of the modern lifestyle in rural residences, there has been a significant increase in people's spending capacity, particularly for home or kitchen renovation. For example, glass-ceramic cooktops have greater cooking capacity than electric coils. In addition, they have a low profile and streamlined appearance that enhances their physical appearance.

High production costs will hinder the market's growth

Due to the high cost of glass ceramics production, the glass ceramics industry is anticipated to experience moderate growth. The extremely complex manufacturing procedure increases the total cost of producing glass ceramics. In addition, high-temperature procedures and controlled crystallization make the production process extremely resource-intensive, as they require the use of a number of essential resources. Given the greater quantity of energy required, the production of glass ceramics has a significant impact on the environment.

Glass Ceramics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global glass ceramics market is segmented based on application, composition, and region.

By Application

Optical

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Based on application, the global market segments are optical, building & construction, aerospace, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others. The highest growth is expected to be observed in the building & construction sector due to the extensive application of glass ceramic-based products in modern homes.

By Composition

Magnesium-Aluminum-Silicon Oxides

Zinc-Aluminum-Silicon Oxides

Lithium-Aluminum-Silicate

Others

Based on composite, the glass ceramics industry is divided into magnesium-aluminum-silicon oxides, zinc-aluminum-silicon oxides, lithium-aluminum-silicon oxides, and others. In 2022, lithium-aluminum-silicon (LAS) oxides demonstrated the highest growth rate. It held a market share of over 51.21%.

Regional Overview:

Asia-Pacific will generate the most revenue over the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest CAGR for the global glass ceramics market, driven by the presence of an extensive network of glass ceramic production facilities. China and India have robust glass and derived-products manufacturing lines due to the government's efforts to increase regional revenue and the availability of qualified labour at competitive rates. The anticipated CAGR during the forecast period is approximately 7.29%. In addition to the increased export rate of glass ceramic, the countries have a substantial domestic demand for these products, primarily due to the expansion of the construction and building sector and the electronic industry. The electronic information industry in China is worth over 112 billion dollars.

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1460 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 2410 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.51% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Ceradyne Inc. (3M Company), Schott AG, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Incorporated, Ferro Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Johnson Matthey, AGC Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Hoya Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ohara Corporation, Rauschert GmbH, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., NEG Glass Corporation, TAM Ceramics, Cilas, Iwatani Corporation, and others. Segments Covered By Application, By Composition, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Recent Industry Developments:

In 2022, the National Association of Realtors conducted a survey on home renovation projects during the pandemic. The result concluded that nearly 25% of the people who undertook the kitchen renovation project wanted to do it to add more features and improve living conditions. 94% of the respondents claimed that they wanted to spend more time in their homes after renovation.

