The Global Companion Diagnostics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 11,029.63 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 22.59% during the forecast period

The report on the companion diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising use of personalized medicine, increased industry collaborations, and growing investments in the life sciences sector.



The companion diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Life science

• Health centers

• Others



By Indication

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising occurrence of breast cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the companion diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in product approvals to treat cancer and the growing importance of promotional activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the companion diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Companion diagnostics market sizing

• Companion diagnostics market forecast

• Companion diagnostics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading companion diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Bayer AG, BioGenex Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., Illumina Inc., Invivoscribe Inc., Liquid Biotech USA Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., NG Biotech, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the companion diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

