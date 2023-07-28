The Global Data Center Rack PDU Market is forecasted to grow by USD 833.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Rack PDU Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713242/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the data center rack PDU market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data center construction, a growing preference for intelligent rack PDUs, and the emergence of mini data centers.



The data center rack PDU market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-intelligent rack PDU

• Intelligent rack PDU



By Type

• Colocation

• Hosting



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing investments in hyper-scale data centers by colocation providers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center rack PDU market growth during the next few years. Also, a shift toward high-density outlet technology (hdot) and growing interest in green data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the data center rack PDU market covers the following areas:

• Data center rack PDU market sizing

• Data center rack PDU market forecast

• Data center rack PDU market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center rack PDU market vendors that include Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., DigiPower Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Fujitsu Ltd., Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Panduit Corp., Schleifenbauer Products BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., Dell Technologies Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.. Also, the data center rack PDU market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713242/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________