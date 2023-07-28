MiNK to Provide Second Quarter 2023 Financial Report and Corporate Update

Company announces participation in BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference



NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics (Nasdaq: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results via press release before the market opens on Thursday, Aug. 10.

In addition, MiNK Chief Executive Officer and President Jennifer Buell, Ph.D., will participate in and provide an update on the progress of the company’s portfolio at the following upcoming investor conference:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023 – A fireside chat will be held virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 11:30 a.m. ET.



A replay of the fireside chat from the BTIG conference will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations following the event.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

