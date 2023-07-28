Glowing Prospects: Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Projected to Surpass US$8.67 Billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, the Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs market will be worth $6.84 Billion by 2023 . It is estimated to reach $8.67 Billion by 2033, expanding at a 2.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The automotive spark and glow plugs market is a vital component of internal combustion engine systems, playing a crucial role in initiating the combustion process in gasoline and diesel engines.

These plugs provide the necessary ignition to the fuel-air mixture, ensuring engine efficiency, reduced emissions, and improved fuel economy. The market for automotive spark and glow plugs has been evolving with advancements in plug technology, leading to improved performance and durability. The spark plugs are primarily used in gasoline engines, while glow plugs are commonly found in diesel engines.

Spark plugs consist of an insulated center electrode surrounded by a metal casing, creating a spark that ignites the air-fuel mixture during each engine cycle. On the other hand, glow plugs are equipped with a heating element that preheats the combustion chamber in diesel engines, especially in cold weather conditions, ensuring reliable ignition.

The value chain analysis of the automotive spark and glow plugs market reveals the flow of products and services from manufacturers to end-users, involving suppliers, distributors, and retailers. The market dynamics are influenced by several factors, including the overall growth of the automotive industry, increasing vehicle production, and the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Furthermore, stringent emission regulations and environmental concerns have led to the development of advanced spark and glow plugs that improve combustion efficiency and reduce harmful exhaust emissions. Additionally, the rise of electric vehicles poses a challenge to the traditional internal combustion engine market, potentially impacting the demand for spark and glow plugs in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

The report categorizes the market based on vehicle types, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and others.

By Plug Type

The market is further segmented based on plug types, such as spark plugs and glow plugs. Each segment's market size, growth rate, and market share are analyzed.

By Sales Channel

The report evaluates the market based on sales channels, including OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and the aftermarket.

Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Dynamics:

Growing Vehicle Production: The automotive spark and glow plugs market's primary driver is the increasing global vehicle production. As the automotive industry expands, the demand for spark and glow plugs also rises to equip new vehicles with efficient ignition systems.

Stringent Emission Regulations: Stricter emission regulations imposed by governments worldwide have compelled automotive manufacturers to develop vehicles with improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Shift towards Fuel Efficiency: With rising fuel prices and environmental concerns, consumers are increasingly opting for fuel-efficient vehicles. Advanced spark and glow plugs play a significant role in enhancing engine efficiency and improving overall vehicle fuel economy.

Advancements in Plug Technology: Continuous research and development efforts by plug manufacturers have led to advancements in plug technology, resulting in more durable and reliable spark and glow plugs.

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles: The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) presents a challenge to the traditional internal combustion engine market, including the spark and glow plugs segment.

Aftermarket Demand: The aftermarket segment is a significant driver for the spark and glow plugs market. As existing vehicles age and require maintenance, consumers seek replacements and upgrades for spark and glow plugs to ensure optimal engine performance.

Regional Market Variations: The demand for spark and glow plugs varies across regions, driven by factors such as economic growth, vehicle ownership rates, and emission regulations. Emerging economies with a growing automotive industry, such as China and India, present lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Technological Advancements: Emerging technologies, such as advancements in material science and nanotechnology applications, are revolutionizing spark and glow plug technology. Enhanced ignition systems are being developed to meet the demand for improved engine performance and reduced emissions.

Shift towards Electric Propulsion: The increasing popularity of electric vehicles and the ongoing research on alternative propulsion technologies may impact the long-term growth prospects of the automotive spark and glow plugs market, especially in regions where EV adoption accelerates.

Regional Analysis

Europe holds a prominent position in the automotive spark and glow plugs market, driven by the presence of leading automobile manufacturers and a strong aftermarket. Countries like Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom contribute significantly to the market's growth. Stricter emission regulations in Europe have led to the development of more efficient spark and glow plugs, boosting their demand. The region also witnesses a rising demand for high-performance vehicles, creating opportunities for premium spark plug manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive spark and glow plugs market is globally competitive, with key players such as NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Borgwarner Inc., Weichai Power Co., Ltd., Valeo SA, ACDelco Corporation, Magneti Marelli Aftermarket N.A., KLG Spark Plugs, Wellman glow plugs Co., Autolite (Fram Group LLC) dominating the industry. These companies continually invest in research and development to introduce innovative plug technologies and expand their product portfolios.

Recent Developments

The NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (NGK Spark Plug) solutions for next-generation automotive applications that use ceramic technology to boost fuel efficiency and minimise emissions from internal combustion engines were on display at the JSAE Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021.

(NGK Spark Plug) solutions for next-generation automotive applications that use ceramic technology to boost fuel efficiency and minimise emissions from internal combustion engines were on display at the JSAE Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021. In January 2021, Bosch unveiled their new EVO spark plugs. EVO spark plugs will first be offered for Mercedes-Benz cars with contemporary gasoline direct-injection engines.

Moreover, the market is witnessing emerging technologies, including advancements in material science, nanotechnology applications, and enhanced ignition systems. These technologies aim to further improve plug performance, durability, and ignition efficiency.

