The Global Automatic Doors Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7390.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period

The report on the automatic doors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by gaining traction in construction market, innovations in hardware components, and increasing infrastructure projects in developing countries.



The automatic doors market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



By Product

• Sliding doors

• Swing doors

• Folding doors

• Revolving doors

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in demand for automatic doors for cleanrooms as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic doors market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for automatic doors in airports and product and technological innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic doors market vendors that include Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, Horton Automatics, KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp., Landert Group AG, MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp., NG Automatics Ltd, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto gate Co. Ltd., Ningbo OWNIC Technology Co. Ltd, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp., Royal Boon Edam International BV, and Vina Sanwa. Also, the automatic doors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

