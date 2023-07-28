The Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market is forecasted to grow by USD 23155.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678722/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by tax benefits of meal vouchers, growing employment rates, and active participation of banks.



The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Meal vouchers

• Employee benefits



By Product

• Non-cash voucher

• Cash voucher



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• South America

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shift toward digital meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, rising mergers and acquisitions (M and A) by vendors of global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market and strategic partnerships with meal kit delivery vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market covers the following areas:

• Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market sizing

• Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market forecast

• Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors that include Alelo, Alera Group Inc., Axis Bank Ltd., Certify Inc., Circula GmbH, CIRFOOD s.c., Edenred SE, Electrum Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Empyrean Benefits Solutions Inc., Hrmony GmbH, ICICI Bank Ltd., Monizze NV SA, PayPal Holdings Inc., PIB Group Ltd., Set Corporate Services Inc., Sodexo SA, SPENDIT AG, SWILE, The Up Group Ltd., UniCredit SpA, Unum Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd., and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678722/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________