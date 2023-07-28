Thermos Bottle Market to Surpass 7.29 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Durability, Hygiene and Innovative Features

Westford, USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the use of thermos cups and bottles for maintaining hydration has seen a significant increase, driven by their numerous benefits, such as durability, hygiene and more. These products offer a convenient and portable solution for individuals to carry their preferred beverages in the thermos bottle market . The vacuum layer, a key component of insulated bottles is critical in preserving the temperature of the liquids stored inside.

Individuals commonly use thermos cups and bottles to stay hydrated throughout the day. These products are designed to store and preserve ready-to-drink (RTD) liquids, such as water, coffee, tea, or fruit juices. These are available in various sizes and colors. Thermos cups and bottles offer a wide range of options for consumers based on their preferences and needs. The key feature that sets these products apart is the vacuum layer, which plays a crucial role in maintaining the temperature of the liquids inside the insulated bottles in the thermos bottle market.

Prominent Players in Thermos Bottle Market

Thermos LLC

THERMOS (Hong Kong) Limited

Tiger Corporation

Zojirushi Corporation

Pacific Market International (PMI)

SIGG Switzerland AG

Klean Kanteen

Contigo

Hydro Flask

S'well Corporation

Nalgene Outdoor

Yeti Holdings Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

CamelBak Products LLC

Swell Inc.

Manna Hydration

Miir

EcoVessel

O2COOL, LLC

Ignite USA, LLC (Thermos)

The Stainless-Steel Segment is Dominating the Market Due to its Long-Lasting Use

The stainless-steel segment dominated the global thermos bottle market with a significant growth rate of 44%. This increase in demand can be attributed to the benefits that stainless steel bottles offer, including sustainable and long-lasting use. Stainless steel bottles are preferred by consumers due to their superior insulating capabilities, keeping beverages at a desired temperature for longer periods. This has led to increased sales of stainless-steel bottles, as consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of sustainability and looking for durable, long-lasting alternatives to single-use plastic bottles.

The markets in North America is expected to be the largest region in the thermos bottle market, owing to the widespread use of thermos bottles for storing ready-to-drink (RTD) fruit juices and coffee, as well as rising consumer demand from the United States and Canada. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of indoor and outdoor activities among the general population is expected to drive further growth in the market.

Commercial Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Increasing Demand from Students

The commercial segment of the thermos bottle market is experiencing a growth, primarily due to increasing demand from students and working professionals. Thermos bottles provide a convenient solution for keeping drinks at a desired temperature as these individuals are often on-the-go and require access to hot or cold beverages.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific are poised to experience a rapid growth in the global thermos bottle market driven by the increasing development of residential and commercial infrastructure in countries such as China and India. For instance, according to data released by the Government of India (GoI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), housing sales in India's top seven metro cities surged by 73% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the thermos bottle market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Thermos Bottle Market

A renowned sustainable water bottle manufacturer, Ocean Bottle recently joined forces with GAIL Bakery to create an NFC smart chip impact platform. This collaboration aimed to enhance brand promotion and contribute to environmental sustainability efforts. The NFC smart chip technology embedded in the Ocean Bottle products allowed consumers to track their environmental impact and support plastic waste reduction initiatives.

Thermos LLC, a leading provider of insulated containers, recently partnered with Rachel Ellen, a prominent greeting card and stationery designer, to introduce a captivating collection of insulated thermos bottles, food containers, and lunch packs. This collaboration combined Thermos LLC's expertise in creating high-quality, temperature-controlled products with Rachel Ellen's distinctive and appealing designs. The result was a range of unique and visually appealing products that offered functionality and style.

Key Questions Answered in Thermos Bottle Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

