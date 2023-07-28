Learning Management System Market to Reach $50.99Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 19.2% CAGR with North America Region Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Learning Management System Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Mode, Delivery Mode, End-User, and Geography”, the global learning management system market size is expected to grow from USD 14.89 Billion in 2021 to USD 50.99 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2021 to 2028. The increasing adoption of digital learning and high focus on cloud deployment model. However, the lack of awareness among enterprises and consumers due to the complexities of cloud computing models is expected hinder the growth of the market.





Learning Management System Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 14.89 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 50.99 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 155 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Deployment Mode, Delivery Mode, and End-User





Global Learning Management System Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone, D2L Corporation, Docebo, International Business Machines Corporation, itslearning AS, LTGplc, Hurix, SAP SE, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. are a few of the key companies operating in the learning management system market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2023: Docebo S.p.A., a learning management software company, announced a partnership with ELB Learning, a software company. The partnership will allow for improved learning experiences by integrating both companies' finest solutions and services.

In May 2022: Class Technologies Inc. acquired Blackboard Inc., one of the prominent EdTech companies serving higher education, government clients, and businesses. Through this acquisition, the company aims to deliver creative resources to various companies and speed up innovation in its flagship learning management system.

In November 2021: Square Panda India will provide AI-powered personalized learning for teachers and young learners. The company launched its own apps, SquareHub and Square Activity. Both are available on the Google and Android stores; SquareHub is also available through a dedicated portal.





Rising Adoption and Proliferation of E-Learning Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Global Learning Management System Market:

Educational technology benefits both students and teachers by making it easier to engage and cooperate in learning. The Internet is currently giving rise to an increase in the adoption of distance learning due to its increased penetration across the population. As the learning system has evolved beyond a traditional classroom setting, digitization challenges old teaching methods, and eLearning continues to advance in making education easily accessible for everyone while providing students and professionals with access to study at all times and places according to their convenience.

E-Learning is one of the world's most rapidly evolving Knowledge Based Industries. The developments in e-learning have made it possible for corporate and educational institutions to integrate learning management systems into their organizations, simplifying education and training. In attracting more and more customers to adopt modern training tools for workers and students, there are various benefits, including flexibility, timely access, strong integration with online services, and cost-effectiveness. To guarantee workforce efficiency, more and more organizations are upgrading their training environment through the use of eLearning tools on a global scale. These solutions shall be supplemented by Learning Management Systems, which offer all the requirements for successfully implementing teaching practices such as performance management, administration, content management, and delivery of differentiated and customized training courses to employees.

Learning technology has simplified training and education by integrating Learning Management Systems into corporate organizations and higher education institutions. More and more customers are realizing the benefits of using modern teaching tools for learning staff and students, which range from flexible and quick accessibility to strong integration with Internet services and cost-effectiveness.





Global Learning Management System Market: Segmental Overview

Based on deployment mode, the learning management system market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on delivery mode, the learning management system market is segmented into distance learning, instructor-led training, and others. The instructor-led training segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the learning management system market is segmented into K-12, higher education, and corporate. The higher education segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the corporate segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





The US has played a prevalent role in North America's Learning Management System (LMS) market growth. The US has a highly developed education system and a culture that values education, which has led to a high demand for e-learning solutions. The high demand for e-learning solutions has led to the developing of more advanced and cost-effective LMS solutions in the US market. Leading technology companies in the US have invested heavily in technology and infrastructure, developing more advanced and cost-effective LMS solutions. The US market has attracted top talent in the e-learning industry, leading to a high level of expertise and innovation. This has resulted in the developing of more innovative LMS solutions that offer new and unique features and functionalities. The high level of expertise and innovation in the US market has also led to the development of more user-friendly LMS solutions that are easy to use and require minimal training. The US market has also been highly competitive, which has driven innovation and led to the development of more user-friendly LMS solutions that offer a wide range of features and functionalities. The high level of competition in the US market has also led to the expansion of more cost-effective LMS solutions. Venture capitalists in this region are investing in many EdTech startups in the U.S.

According to a research, USD 2.2 Billion was raised by U.S. EdTech companies, and coastal areas in the U.S. account for the largest fundraising rounds. US companies have been able to leverage economies of scale to offer more affordable LMS solutions to customers. Finally, the US market has driven innovation and growth in the LMS market by providing a platform for e-learning experts and thought leaders to share their knowledge and expertise. This has resulted in the development of more advanced LMS solutions offering a wide range of features and functionalities. Overall, the US has played a dominant role in the growth of the LMS market in North America by driving innovation, competition, and growth.









