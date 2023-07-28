The Global Smart Waste Management Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,831.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Waste Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483147/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the smart waste management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing urbanization, stringent government regulations for hazardous waste management, and growing industrial waste.



The smart waste management market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Solid waste

• Special waste

• E-waste



By Application

• Collection

• Landfill

• Recovery and recycling

• Processing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the number of strategic partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the smart waste management market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of technologically advanced solutions and the increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the smart waste management market covers the following areas:

• Smart waste management market sizing

• Smart waste management market forecast

• Smart waste management market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart waste management market vendors that include Aco Recycling, Big Belly Solar Inc., Bine sp. z o. o. , BRE Group, Covanta Holding Corp., Ecube Labs, Enevo Inc., Evreka Yazilim Donanim Danismanlik Egitim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Mr. Fill B.V., Nordsense, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Republic Services Inc., RTS Holding Inc., SENSONEO j. s. a., SUEZ SA, Superfy Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Harmonics LLC, Waste Management Inc., and Wellness TechGroup. Also, the smart waste management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483147/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________