Avoiding the Unpleasant Side Effects of ED Drugs

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Male Plus understands that erectile dysfunction (commonly referred to as “ED”) is a very common condition. Cleveland Clinic defines the term as “the inability to develop and maintain an erection for satisfactory sexual intercourse or activity.” John Hopkins claims 18 million men in the U.S. alone (over the age of 20) are affected by ED. NIDDK (the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases) puts the number at 30 million men . Boston University School of Medicine claims roughly 10% of men between the ages of 40 and 70 have “severe or complete erectile dysfunction,” while 25% have moderate or intermittent difficulties.



While ED is clearly common, NIDDK adds that it is not a normal part of aging and that discussing the condition with a healthcare professional can help resolve the issue. The only problem is that often the solution proposed is to take strong ED medications. Drugs like sildenafil and tadalafil (the powerful active compounds in Viagra and Cialis, respectively) can certainly help men overcome low libido, but they come at a cost.

Harvard Health reports that ED drugs can leave men with headaches, upset stomachs, rashes, dizziness, diarrhea, and even vision problems. Mayo Clinic adds flushing of the skin, stuffy or runny noses, hearing loss, and back pain to the list. Both sources report the ironic and unfortunate concern of an erection lasting more than four hours as a possible problem, as well.

The plethora of side effects undoes much of the positive elements that ED drugs can provide to a man’s quality of life. This is why Tim Torfs developed his groundbreaking natural libido-enhancing formula, Male Plus. “I have many fitness and health clients who patronize my wellness centers in Belgium,” Torfs explains, “During Covid, many of these individuals struggled with stress and low libido. When I dug into the research, I was shocked to find that there was no alternative food supplement that boosts your libido. Male Plus is designed to fill that gap.”

The libido booster utilizes 100% natural active ingredients, including maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and ginseng. “The result is a relaxed mind, increased blood flow, and a better time in the bedroom,” Torf declares, “And the best part is that you don’t have to worry about any of the nasty side effects that come from putting harsh ED drugs into your body. It’s all the fun without any of the side effects.”

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural active herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as an alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.