Male Plus Brings Extended Experience to the Natural Libido-Boosting Game

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low libido is a common concern. Millions of American men, in particular, struggle with maintaining their sex drive. “Whether it’s infrequent bouts with low libido or a sustained struggle with ED, a suffering sex drive isn’t fun to live with,” explains Male Plus founder Tim Torfs.



Male Plus is a natural libido-enhancing solution. Rather than utilize the harsh chemicals that are typically found in ED drugs, the product leans on the power of nature to reignite a man’s inner desire for intimacy. Each blue pill contains 100% natural active ingredients specifically formulated to boost a man’s sex drive. Maca and Tribulus Terrestris (both of which are known for their impact on libido) provide increased blood circulation, while ginseng helps calm the mind and destress the body.

The clever combination of natural ingredients comes from a lifetime spent focused on health and wellness. “With my companies, we focus on people’s health,” Torfs explains. The Belgian serial entrepreneur’s foray into natural libido enhancers is just the latest in a two-decade string of health and wellness ventures, primarily in his home nation of Belgium and the surrounding region. During this time, Torfs has operated in a variety of capacities.

In 2003, he became Belgium’s first male beautician and opened a beauty salon. Three years later, he created a wellness center that combined massage and bed and breakfast features with his existing salon. A year later, Torfs developed his own slimming concept called “Slim in 9 Weeks With Tim Torfs,” and within a couple of years, he had opened 20 different studios across the Low Countries (which include Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg).

When Torfs realized that his clientele was suffering from stress during Covid and that was impacting their sex drive, he looked for a natural solution. Realizing that there wasn’t one on the market in Belgium, he used his experience and industry knowledge to create his own formula. The result was Male Plus, a natural libido booster born out of two decades of intense entrepreneurial focus on the health and wellness industry. The herbal supplement continues to make a positive impact on the quality of life of health-conscious males who struggle with low libido nearly two years after its initial release. In addition, it is now available for men in the U.S., as well.

“Life is fun,” says Torfs with a smile, “We’re all about enjoying our experiences and having a healthy, fulfilling life. Sex is part of that, and Male Plus restores that sense of peace and enjoyment without the need to resort to harsh chemical drugs in the process.”

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement brand that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. Released in September of 2021, Male Plus combines three 100% natural active herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as an alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.