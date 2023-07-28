Medical Adhesives Market Set to Soar Past USD 14.81 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Medical Adhesives market , increasing preference for bio-based and biocompatible medical adhesives, advancements in adhesive technologies, such as light-curable and tissue-friendly adhesives, rising focus on infection control, leading to the development of antimicrobial adhesives, integration of medical adhesives with drug delivery systems for localized and targeted treatment, surge in research and development activities for novel adhesive formulations and applications are promoting the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Adhesives Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 121

Figures - 78

Medical adhesives are adhesives that are used in the medical field. They are used to hold medical devices in place, to close wounds, and to protect skin. Medical adhesives must be biocompatible, meaning that they must not cause any harm to the body. They must also be able to withstand the harsh conditions of the body, such as moisture and heat.

Prominent Players in Medical Adhesives Market

3M

B. Braun

C.R. Bard

ConvaTec

Derma Sciences

Ethicon/Johnson & Johnson

Medline

Mölnlycke Health Care

Nitto Denko

Paul Hartmann

Smith & Nephew

Steri-Strip

Tekmed Medical

Tegaderm

Topper Biomedical

Uni-Patch

Urgo Medical

W.L. Gore & Associates

Yara International

Zimmer Biomet

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/medical-adhesives-market

Synthetic Adhesives Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Synthetic adhesives type dominated the global market owing to their high versatility. Many synthetic adhesives have fast curing times, enabling quick bonding and reducing procedure time. This is particularly important in surgical settings where efficiency and speed are essential. Moreover, synthetic adhesives exhibit excellent bonding strength, allowing for secure and durable adhesion in medical procedures. This is crucial for applications such as wound closure, surgical incisions, and attaching medical devices.

Internal Medical Adhesives is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, internal medical adhesives are the leading segment as it is used in wide applications such as drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and wound management. In addition, surgical adhesives and sealants are widely used in various surgical procedures, including wound closure, tissue bonding, and sealing of surgical incisions. They provide effective and secure adhesion, reducing the need for traditional sutures or staples.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-adhesives-market

North America is the leading Market Due to the Developed Health Infrastructures

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region has well-established regulatory frameworks and quality standards for medical products, including medical adhesives. Compliance with these standards ensures the safety and efficacy of medical adhesive products, instilling confidence among healthcare professionals and patients.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Medical Adhesives market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Medical Adhesives.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/medical-adhesives-market

Key Developments in Medical Adhesives Market

ConvaTec acquired Coloplast's medical adhesives business in January 2023 for $2.1 billion. Coloplast is a Danish medical device company that specializes in ostomy and continence care products.

3M acquired Acelity's advanced wound care business in February 2023 for $6.7 billion. Acelity is a US medical device company that specializes in wound care products.

Key Questions Answered in Medical Adhesives Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

US Genetic Testing Market

Global Ureteroscope Market

Global Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market

Global Intravascular Cooling Market

Global Neuromodulation devices market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com