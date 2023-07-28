AGBA's OnePlatform has Redefined the Standard for Integrated Health and Wealth Services

In an era marked by increasing demands for personalized services and holistic solutions, AGBA recognized the pressing need for a unified platform that brings together health and wealth management.

HONG KONG, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASDAQ-listed, AGBA Group Holding Limited (“AGBA”) is known for its established leadership in the independent financial advisory business in Hong Kong. The Group’s platform business operates under the “OnePlatform” brand, offers more than 2,000 financial products and reaching more than 400,000 end customers. The comprehensive range of financial products includes insurance, MPF, mutual funds, savings, international properties, alternative investment, mortgages, and more.

The Platform Business model aims to expand the customer base by utilizing various distribution channels, thereby improving the economic efficiency of resources. OnePlatform achieves this goal by leveraging its proprietary product library and advanced infrastructure capable of handling large sales volumes. The Group has developed a sophisticated infrastructure of supporting functions to facilitate the sale of a wide range of financial products and services. This infrastructure not only supports the sales process but also enables efficient processing of transactions, payment flows, and after-sales services, enhancing the overall customer experience.

In line with our commitment to pushing technological boundaries and simplifying processes, we are delighted to announce our latest and enhanced product, OneGI - Our New General Insurance System. This system enables our financial advisors to effortlessly provide their customers with the best general insurance products. Leveraging our advanced infrastructure, OneGI supports the sales process and also enhances the overall customer experience.

Mr. Wing-Fai Ng, Group President, AGBA Group Holding Limited said: “We understand that seamlessly integrating health and wealth management services is crucial for our partners to meet the evolving needs of their clients and employees. OnePlatform is our answer to this challenge, combining innovation, convenience, and scalability in a single powerful solution.”

He added, “We believe AGBA's OnePlatform will bring the industry a new normal, bringing a new standard for integrated health and wealth services. With OnePlatform’s user-centric design and powerful features, this innovative solution is poised to disrupt the industry and redefine the way organizations cater to the diverse needs of their clients and employees.”

About AGBA Group:



Established in 1993, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: “AGBA”) is a leading one-stop financial supermarket based in Hong Kong offering the broadest set of financial services and healthcare products in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business.

For more information about AGBA, please visit www.agba.com

