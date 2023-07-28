The Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7.17 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.97% % during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442810/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for MDI from emerging economies, increased demand from the construction industry in emerging markets, and accelerating demand for rigid foams.



The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Furniture and interiors

• Electronics and appliances

• Automotive

• Others



By Product

• Rigid foam

• CASE

• Flexible foam

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the initiatives for expansion of MDI production capacity as one of the prime reasons driving the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investment in infrastructure development and development of eco-friendly rigid foams will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market covers the following areas:

• Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market sizing

• Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market forecast

• Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market vendors that include BASF SE, Changzhou JLON Composite Co. Ltd., Chongqing ChangFeng Chemical Co. Ltd, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., Everchem Specialty Chemicals, Gomati Impex Pvt Ltd, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Isotherm Puf Panel Pvt. Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Kurmy Corp., Lanxess AG, Redox Ltd., Sadara Chemical Co., Shilpa Chemspec International Pvt. Ltd., Shri Salasar Traders, Tosoh Corp., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd. Also, the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442810/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________