The Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 83748.62 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.19% % during the forecast period

The report on the electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand and sales of bevs in global market, reducing prices of lithium-ion batteries, and growing government regulations, incentives, and subsidies on evs.



The electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market is segmented as below:

By Propulsion

• Battery electric vehicle

• Hybrid vehicle



By Type

• Small

• medium size

• Large size



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of wireless charging systems for evs as one of the prime reasons driving the electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in number of new e-suvs launches globally and international zero-emission vehicle (zev) alliance by countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market covers the following areas:

• Electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market sizing

• Electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market forecast

• Electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market vendors that include AEHRA, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Pravaig Dynamics Pvt Ltd., Renault SAS, Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp..

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

