Caisse Française de Financement Local: EMTN 2023-4 B

Paris, 28 July 2023

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 1st August 2023 – Euro 150,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 16 March 2032 to be assimilated upon listing and form a single series with the existing Euro 750,000,000 issued on 16 March 2023.

The Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2023 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the issuer ( www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr ), at the registered office of the issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( www.bourse.lu ), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

