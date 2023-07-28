The Global Language Services Market is forecasted to grow by USD 21499.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Language Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377704/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the language services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency, increased government spending on language services, and increased adoption of content reuse platforms.



The language services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Translation

• Interpretation

• Others



By End-user

• Healthcare

• ICT

• BFSI

• Government

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased emphasis on transcreation as one of the prime reasons driving the language services market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in localization of video content and improvement in open-source language service tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the language services market covers the following areas:

• Language services market sizing

• Language services market forecast

• Language services market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading language services market vendors that include Acolad Group, APPEN Ltd., Centific Global Solutions Inc., Honyaku Center Inc., IMAGICA GROUP Inc., Iyuno, Keywords Studios Plc, Lionbridge Technologies LLC, President Translation Service Group International, Questel, RWS Holdings PLC, STAR AG, Teleperformance SE, thebigword Group Ltd., TransPerfect Global Inc., United Language Group, Voice and Script International Ltd., Welocalize Inc., Cyracom International Inc., and Dubbing Brothers SAS. Also, the language services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

