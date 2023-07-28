Dental 3D Printing Material Market Set to Soar Past USD 15.9 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Dental 3D Printing Material market , expanding material options, improved material properties, enhanced aesthetics and colour matching capabilities, biocompatible and FDA-approved materials, integration of advanced technologies like multi-material printing, growing demand for high-performance polymers, shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials, increased focus on antimicrobial properties are trends promoting the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental 3D Printing Material Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 41

Figures - 74

Dental 3D printing is the use of 3D printers to create dental restorations, such as crowns, bridges, and implants. Dental 3D printers use a variety of materials, including plastics, metals, and ceramics, to create these restorations.

Photopolymer Resins Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Photopolymer resins dominated the global market owing to its high versatility and aesthetics. It is also designed to be biocompatible, meaning they are well-tolerated by oral tissues. This is crucial for dental applications, ensuring that the materials do not cause adverse reactions or complications in patients.

Dental Restoration is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the dental restoration segment is the leading segment due to the demand for digital dentistry. In addition, 3D printing allows for creation of highly personalized dental restorations tailored to each patient's specific needs. This customization ensures better fit, function, and aesthetics, increasing patient satisfaction.

North America are the leading Markets Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. North America has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including advanced dental care facilities and a strong dental industry. This infrastructure supports adopting and utilizing dental 3D printing materials and technologies. Moreover, the region has a relatively high dental expenditure per capita, with a significant portion of the population seeking dental treatments and restorations. This creates a robust market demand for dental 3D printing materials.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Dental 3D Printing Material market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Dental 3D Printing Material.

Key Developments in the Dental 3D Printing Material Market

3Shape acquired Dental Wings in January 2023 for $1.6 billion. Dental Wings is a Danish dental technology company that specializes in 3D printing solutions for dental professionals.

EOS acquired Prodways in February 2023 for $420 million. Prodways is a French 3D printing company that specializes in dental applications.

Stratasys acquired EnvisionTEC in March 2023 for $495 million. EnvisionTEC is a German 3D printing company that specializes in dental applications.

